Angers vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Marseille are in Ligue 1 action for the last time in 2020, when they travel to the Stade Raymond Kopa to face Angers on Wednesday evening.

Andre Villas-Boas' side are in fourth place in Ligue 1, but have played two games less than the three teams above them in the standings.

If they win their two games in hand, Marseille will find themselves at the top of Ligue 1, but those matches will only take place after the winter break.

Working to finish 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 with a victory.#SCOOM 🔜 pic.twitter.com/dY8uWNXz6w — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) December 22, 2020

They could have been in a better position, but have picked up only one point from their last two games.

They drew 1-1 against Reims at home in their last game, following a 2-1 loss away at Rennes the week before.

⏱️ 90+3' FULL-TIME! A point at home against @StadedeReims.



Last game of the year on Wednesday at Angers. #OMSDR | 1⃣ - 1⃣ | ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/cHKege0RFf — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) December 19, 2020

Angers have had a decent start to their season, and coming up to the halfway mark, find themselves in ninth position in the table.

However, they have not won any of their last three league games, drawing two and losing one. On Sunday, they drew 1-1 against Nantes after conceding an equalizer in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Angers vs Marseille Head-to-Head

In the last 11 games between these two teams, six have ended in draws. Marseille have beaten Angers three times in that period, while two games have finished in draws.

Angers form guide: D-L-D-W-W

Marseille form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Angers vs Marseille Team News

For Angers, striker Lois Diony was injured in their encounter against Nantes.

In addition, Sofiane Boufal, Angelo Fulgini, Sada Thioub and Ibrahim Amadou are all still injured, while Rachid Alioui has an illness that will keep him out of this game.

Injured: Lois Dony, Sofiane Boufal, Angelo Fulgini, Sada Thioub, Ibrahim Amadou, Rachid Alioui

Suspended: None

Pape Gueye was supposed to be suspended for Marseille's last match against Reims, but he did feature in the game. The disciplinary committee investigating the matter have reportedly not reached a decision yet.

If Gueye does have to serve his suspension in this game, then it is likely that his spot in the Marseille starting XI will be taken by Michael Cuisance.

Morgan Sanson and Jordan Amavi are injured, and will not play any part in this fixture.

Injured: Morgan Sanson, Jordan Amavi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pape Gueye

Angers vs Marseille Predicted Lineup

Angers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni; Abdoulaye Bamba, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Souleyman Doumbia; Lassana Coulibaly, Thomas Mangani; Farid El Melali, Antonin Bobichon; Mathias Pereira Lage; Stephane Bahoken

Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Steve Mandanda; Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Yuto Nagatomo; Boubacar Kamara, Valentin Rongier, Michael Cuisance; Dimitri Payet; Florian Thauvin, Dario Benedetto

Angers vs Marseille Prediction

Both of these teams have struggled to produce league wins in recent fixtures, but this game gives the away side the chance to end the year on a high.

We expect Marseille to beat Angers by the odd goal in a close contest.

Prediction: Angers 0-1 Marseille