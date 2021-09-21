Angers vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Marseille take on Angers on Wednesday. Both teams have improved in recent months and will need to step up in this fixture.

Angers are in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have an outside chance of securing European qualification this season. The home side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Nantes last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Marseille, on the other hand, are one of only four unbeaten teams in Ligue 1 this season and will want to maintain their impeccable form. Les Phoceens have improved under Jorge Sampaoli and will have their sights set on the Ligue 1 title this season.

Angers vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Marseille have a slight edge over Angers and have won four out of 13 matches played between the two teams. Angers have managed three victories against Marseille and will want to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Marseille. Angers gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust this week.

Angers form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-W-D-W

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-W

Angers vs Marseille Team News

Angers have a good squad. Image Source: Archyde

Angers

Enzo Ebosse has recovered from his injury and should be able to feature in this game. Angers have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to field their strongest team this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille need to win this game

Marseille

Leonardo Balerdi has served his suspension and will be available for selection against Angers. Arkadiusz Milik is injured at the moment, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers vs Marseille Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Paul Bernadoni; Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Souleyman Doumbia, Batista Mendy, Thomas Mangani, Jimmy Cabot; Sofiane Boufal, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Angelo Fulgini

Marseille Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pau Lopez; Leonardo Balerdi, Duje Caleta-Car, William Saliba; Pape Gueye, Pol Lirola, Boubacar Kamara, Matteo Guendouzi, Konrad de la Fuente; Dimitri Payet, Gerson

Angers vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille have made a few important signings this summer and will be intent on Champions League qualification this season. The likes of Dimitri Payet and Konrad de la Fuente can be lethal on their day and will be intent on finding the back of the net this week.

Angers have been impressive this year but face an uphill battle to keep their place in the top four. Marseille have excellent players in their ranks and are the favourites to win this match.

Prediction: Angers 0-2 Marseille

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi