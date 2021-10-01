Angers vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Angers will host Metz at Stade-Raymond Kope, with three points on the line in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Troyes last Saturday. Mama Balde and Thomas Mangani scored in either half to share the spoils at fulltime.
Metz secured a 2-1 away victory over Brest on the same day. Nicolas De Preville and Fabien Centonze scored either side of Romain Faivre's 68th minute penalty.
Despite the victory, the Lorraine outfit remain in the relegation zone, having garnered six points from eight matches. Angers sit in fifth place, one point away from the top three with 13 points accrued from eight matches.
Angers vs Metz Head-to-Head
Angers have seven victories from their last 18 matches against Metz. Six matches ended in a stalemate while the visitors were victorious on five occasions.
Their most recent meeting came in March when Angelo Fulgini's 44th minute penalty gave Angers a 1-0 away victory.
The home side have shown a penchant for draws, with four of their last six games ending in all square. Metz's victory over Brest was their first win of the season and ended a run of four consecutive losses.
Angers form guide: D-D-L-D-W
Metz form guide: W-L-L-L-L
Angers vs Metz Team News
Angers
Zinedine Ould Khaled is the only injury concern for the hosts with a thigh problem. There are no suspension worries for Angers.
Injury: Zinedine Ould Khaled
Suspension: None
Metz
Manuel Cabit and Kevin N'Doram have both been sidelined by leg and collarbone injuries respectively. Thomas Delaine is also out for the trip to Angers with a foot injury while defender Kiki Kouyate is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.
Injuries: Manuel Cabit, Kevin N'Doram, Thomas Delaine
Suspension: Kiki Kouyate
Angers vs Metz Predicted XI
Angers predicted XI (3-4-3): Paul Bernardoni (GK); Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Souleyman Doumbia, Batista Mendy, Pierrick Capelle, Jimmy Cabot; Stephane Bahoken, Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal
Metz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexandre Oukidja (GK); Sikou Niakate, Sofiane Alakouch, Matthieu Udol; Papa Yade, Habib Maiga, Boubacar Traore, Fabian Centonze; Pape Sarr, Ibrahima Niane, Vincent Pajot
Angers vs Metz Prediction
Angers have struggled to go the extra mile in kill-off games despite controlling most of the proceedings and this has cost them some points this season. The hosts have an excellent opportunity to get back to winning ways on home turf but Metz' victory last weekend will give them a spring in their steps.
The visitors were comprehensive in their win over Brest and will be looking to register another scalp on the road. However, we are backing Angers to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory.
Preiction: Angers 2-0 Metz
