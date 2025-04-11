Angers vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13 2025

Angers face off with Montpellier in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Raymond Kopa this Sunday.
Angers are currently in 14th place, but with just one point keeping them away from the relegation play-off spot, they could do with a win here. Montpellier, meanwhile, are bottom of the league, and survival now looks far beyond their capabilities.
So can Angers pick up a valuable win this weekend?
Angers vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Angers have won four of their last six home games against Montpellier, and the last time they fell to defeat to them at the Stade Raymond Kopa was way back in 2018.
- Angers' form has been concerning recently, as they have lost their last five league games in a row. This run has seen them plummet down the table, falling from 11th to 14th and leaving them in genuine danger.
- Montpellier, though, are one of the only sides to be on worse form than Angers right now. The bottom side have lost their last nine matches in a row, and have not even scored a goal since February 16.
- Goals have also been a problem for Angers this season. They have failed to score in any of their last five matches, and have only produced 26 goals all season. Montpellier, though, have scored even fewer with 21.
- While Angers have won seven matches this season, only three of those wins have come at home. Their last win at the Stade Raymond Kopa came back on January 19 over Auxerre.
Angers vs Montpellier Prediction
Both of these sides have been in terrible form recently, but this could be a good chance for Angers to attempt to rescue their season.
Not only have Montpellier not been winning either, but their record in front of goal is even worse than Angers', and they have also struggled to keep goals out all season.
It's hard to imagine this one being a high-scoring match, as both sides have been painfully profligate in recent weeks. However, given what is at stake, it could be worth betting on a narrow win for Angers.
Prediction: Angers 1-0 Montpellier
Angers vs Montpellier Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Angers to win.
Tip 2: Montpellier to fail to score - Yes (Montpellier have not scored in their last six matches).
Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 1.5 goals - Yes (Angers and Montpellier have the worst goalscoring records in Ligue 1 this season).