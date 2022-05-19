Angers vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st May 2022

In one of the final round of Ligue 1 games this season, Angers will face off with Montpellier at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Just five points separate the two mid-table outfits. Montpellier are 13th, while Angers are 14th, o there’s nothing on the line but pride when they face off. However, with little pressure on either side, a fun game could ensue.

It’s safe to say that neither team has been at their best recently. Angers have won just twice in their last 16 games and suffered a horrendous run of seven straight defeats from January to March. In their most recent game, they lost to strugglers Metz.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have not won since their 2-0 victory over Bordeaux on March 20, a run that stretches to eight games. More worryingly, Olivier Dall’Oglio’s side have conceded 15 goals in their last five outings.

Essentially, then, if either team is to shine here, they’re going to have to improve on their recent form.

Angers vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montpellier will be buoyed by the fact that they beat Angers 4-1 in their most recent meeting, but they have not won at the Stade Raymond Kopa in the league in their last six visits.

With just 42 goals, Angers are one of Ligue 1’s lowest scorers, something laid bare by the fact that none of their players have scored in double digits this season.

Montpellier have also had struggles in front of goal, with their second-top scorer Stephy Mavididi not finding the back of the net since his brace against Monaco in January.

No Ligue 1 team this season has been shown more red cards than Montpellier. They’ve seen nine players sent off, with creative midfielder Teji Savanier being dismissed twice.

Angers were top of the table following their first two victories this season. They remained in the top five till mid-October, a far cry from their current position in the lower-mid table.

Angers vs Montpellier Prediction

Given the two teams' poor run of form recently, this one seems pretty difficult to predict. Both teams are capable of excellence on their day, but recently, they haven’t been close to their best.

However, Montpellier’s slide has been more concerning than Angers’. The fact that Montpellier have been leaking so many goals recently should be a real worry for manager Olivier Dall’Oglio.

Add in the home advantage for Angers, this one could prove to be a good way for Gerard Baticle’s side to sign off the season with. Expect a tight home win for Angers.

Prediction: Angers 2-1 Montpellier.

Angers vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Angers win.

Tip 2: Montpellier to score – YES (Angers have kept just seven clean sheets this campaign).

Tip 3: Montpellier to have a man sent off – YES (No Ligue 1 team has had more players sent off than Montpellier this season. They have not gone more than seven games without a red card).

Edited by Bhargav