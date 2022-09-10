Angers vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11th 2022

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 match between Angers and Montpellier at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Thus far in the season, Angers have been struggling pretty badly, as they currently sit in 19th place with just two points to their name.

More concerning is the fact that they have the worst defense in the league right now, having conceded a total of 17 goals, including five in a humiliating defeat at the hands of Lyon last weekend.

Montpellier, on the other hand, have looked largely excellent since the beginning of the season. Sure, they’ve lost three of their six matches, but they also pulled off the biggest win in Ligue 1 thus far with a 7-0 thumping of Brest in late August.

Right now, Olivier Dall’Oglio’s team sit in seventh place, and could move up to within reach of the top five with a win here.

Angers vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Angers have lost their last four games, conceding 15 goals in the process while only scoring four in return.

Montpellier have had four players sent off in their first six games, giving them Ligue 1’s most red cards in the current season to date.

Recent results between these sides have been mixed, with Angers and Montpellier both winning two of their last six meetings, with the other two ending in draws. Most recently, Angers beat Montpellier 2-0 in May.

Only league leaders Paris St. Germain have scored more goals than Montpellier, who already have 16, and interestingly, nine different players have scored for the visitors.

Angers have only kept one clean sheet thus far this season, drawing 0-0 with Nantes on the opening day. Since then, they’ve conceded more than two on four occasions.

Angers vs Montpellier Prediction

Given Angers’ appalling start to the 2022-23 campaign, this game seems like a very difficult one for them. They can’t keep goals out right now, and Montpellier are one of Ligue 1’s most free scoring sides.

Montpellier do have a number of key absences coming into this game, including goalkeeper Jonas Omlin and forwards Wahbi Khazri, Valere Germain and Stephy Mavididi, but they should have enough firepower to get past their hosts here.

We expect an away win in this one.

Prediction: Angers 1-3 Montpellier

Angers vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Montpellier win

Tip 2: Montpellier to score at least two goals – YES (Montpellier have scored at least two goals in four of their six games this season, while Angers have conceded at least two on five occasions).

Tip 3: Angers to concede in the first half – YES (five of their games thus far have seen them concede in the first half).

