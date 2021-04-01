Angers vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Angers host Montpellier on Sunday in what will be a hotly contested mid-table clash in Ligue 1.

Angers come into this game on the back of a disappointing draw against low-lying Brest. Their recent form has certainly not aided their hopes of securing a Europa League spot next year. In fact, they’ve now lost more matches than they’ve won in 2020-21.

Montpellier are currently eighth in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to sixth in the table, past Olympique de Marseille.

Angers vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

This remains a close fixture to call, with both teams winning the same number of matches in their last five outings against each other. Another match ended in a draw.

However, the last time they played each other, Montpellier thrashed Angers 4-1.

Current form also favors the visitors, who are unbeaten in their last five.

Angers form guide: D-D-D-W-L

Montpellier Form Guide: W-D-D-D-W

🎯 Une 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 de @Ligue1UberEats à finir, un 𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗱𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗲 de @coupedefrance à aller chercher : 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 et 𝗮𝗺𝗯𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 aujourd'hui à l'entraînement. pic.twitter.com/AZV3cd7UwY — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) March 31, 2021

Angers vs Montpellier Team News

Angers

Angers will be without defender Enzo Ebosse, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Rachid Alioui is also a doubt for this game.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: Rachid Alioui

Suspended: None

Montpellier

Michel der Zakarian will have a full-strength squad to choose from for the fixture on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Abdoulaye Bamba, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Vincent Manceau, Ibrahim Amadou, Mathias Pereira Lage, Stephane Bahoken, Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal, Lois Diony

Montpellier Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jonas Omlin; Mihailo Ristic, Daniel Congre, Hilton, Junior Sambia; Jordan Ferri; Gaetan Laborde, Teji Savanier, Florent Mollet, Stephy Mavdidi; Andy Delort

Angers vs Montpellier Prediction

These mid-table clubs no longer appear to be in contention for a top-four European spot. However, both Olympique de Marseille and Racing Lens are suffering an indifferent run of form. This fixture offers both Angers and Montpellier a chance to surpass their rivals in the table.

With the cancelation of Ligue 1 TV rights sponsorship by MediaPro, rank-based financial earnings will be crucial to every club's long-term prospects.

On the pitch, Montpellier look slight favorites to win this fixture. Given their form and the confidence they will carry from their last meeting against each other, we expect Montpellier to overpower Angers.

Prediction: Angers 1-3 Montpellier