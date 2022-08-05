Angers vs Nantes Prediction and Betting tips | August 7, 2022 

Angers will host Nantes at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday in the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign.

The hosts had a fairly decent first half of the previous campaign but struggled in the second half, as they picked up just three wins in their last 18 games. They ended the season in 14th place, their fifth bottom-half finish in the last six seasons, picking up 41 points from their 38 league outings.

Angers have had a very busy summer with multiple players departing and arriving at the club. They had mixed results in the off-season, picking up two wins, two draws and two losses in their six friendlies.

Nantes, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant campaign last season, bouncing back from a shaky start to make a late push for Europe. They eventually fell short of the European spots but secured their spot with a Coupe de France title triumph, beating OGC Nice 1-0 in the final to end a two-decade trophy drought.

The Canaries have had multiple exits this summer but have brought in former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko. They were beaten 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophee des Champions and will look to put that behind them this weekend.

Angers vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Angers and Nantes. The hosts have won 11 of those games, while Nantes have won 12.

There have been eight draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

Angers are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

All but two of Les Scoïstes league wins last season came on home turf.

Only four of Nantes' 15 league wins last season came on the road.

The Canaries scored 55 goals in Ligue 1 last season, their second-highest goal tally this century.

Angers vs Nantes Prediction

Angers picked up just two wins in their final eight games of the previous campaign and two in their six pre-season friendlies. They have, however, lost just two of their last ten home games and will hope to maximise their home advantage on Sunday.

Nantes have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They are, however, the stronger team here and should come out on top.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Nantes.

Angers vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Nantes.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in their last five matchups).

Tip 2 - Nantes to concede first: YES (The visitors have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven games.

