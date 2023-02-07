Angers vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2023

Angers will welcome Nantes to the Raymond Kopa Stadium in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

The hosts defeated seventh-tier team FCO Strasbourg Koenigshoffen 06 1-0 in the previous round, thanks to Miha Blažič's first-half goal. Nantes, on the other hand, won their game against fifth-tier side Thaon on penalties after the game ended in a goalless draw in regular time.

Angers played out a goalless draw against Lorient on Sunday, which helped them earn their first point in Ligue 1 since September. Nantes returned to winning ways on Sunday as second-half goals from Evann Guessand and Ludovic Blas helped them to a 2-0 away win.

Angers vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two western French rivals have locked horns 60 times in all competitions, though this will be their first meeting in the French Cup.

The visitors have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals and enjoy a 32-12 lead in wins while the remaining 16 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last five meetings against Nantes and the two teams played out a goalless draw at Wednesday's venue in their Ligue 1 2022-23 opener in August.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Angers have struggled in their recent home games against Nantes, suffering four defeats in their last eight meetings at Wednesday's venue, while picking up just two wins. The remaining two games have ended in draws.

Angers have picked up just two wins in all competitions in their last 16 games, with both triumphs coming in the French Cup. Nantes, on the other hand, have suffered just a couple of defeats in their last 16 games.

Angers vs Nantes Prediction

The hosts have failed to score in four of their last seven games in all competitions and might struggle here. Interestingly, they have scored in their last six home games but have suffered defeats in these games as well.

Nantes have enjoyed a good defensive run in their recent games and have been able to keep clean sheets in eight of their last nine matches in all competitions. They have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine meetings against the hosts, so they might concede in this match.

Nonetheless, we expect Les Canaris to capitalize on the hosts' poor form and they should be able to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Nantes

Angers vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nantes

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Nantes to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

