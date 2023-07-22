Angers vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23, 2023

Angers and Nantes continue their preseason preparations when they clash in a friendly on Sunday (July 23).
Nantes are coming off a 3-0 defeat against Laval in a friendly last week. Malik Tchokounte scored a first-half brace, while Noa Mupembe added a second-half strike in the 75th minute.
Angers, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 win over Le Mans. Himas Abdelli scored a first-half brace, while Edwin Quarshie halved the deficit in the 51st minute.
Les Scoïstes have one more friendly lined up against Bordeaux before resuming the new season in Ligue 2 next month. Nantes face Lorient and Koln in preseason friendlies before hosting Toulouse in Ligue 1 next month.
Angers vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have clashed 65 times, with Nantes leading 36-11.
- Their most recent meeting in June 2023 saw Nantes win 1-0 at home on the final day of the season.
- Angers' win over Le Mans snapped their run of six friendlies without a win.
- Four of Nantes' last five friendlies have seen at least one team fail to score.
- Seven of Angers' last eight friendlies have produced at least three goals, with six witnessing goals at both ends.
- Angers have conceded at least twice in six of their last nine friendlies.
Angers vs Nantes Prediction
Angers had a season to forget last term, which culminated in them finishing at the bottom of Ligue 1 and suffering relegation. They have started preparations for life in the second tier and recently snapped a six-game winless streak.
Nantes, for their part, narrowly avoided relegation last season. Only a final-day win over Angers preserved their top-flight status. They have a superior record against Angers, but that could count for little in a friendly.
Angers' friendlies have been typically high-scoring affairs in contrast to Nantes' which have been tighter. Expect Nantes to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Angers 1-2 Nantes
Angers vs Nantes Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Nantes to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Nantes to score over 1.5 goals