Angers vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23, 2023

Angers and Nantes continue their preseason preparations when they clash in a friendly on Sunday (July 23).

Nantes are coming off a 3-0 defeat against Laval in a friendly last week. Malik Tchokounte scored a first-half brace, while Noa Mupembe added a second-half strike in the 75th minute.

Angers, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 win over Le Mans. Himas Abdelli scored a first-half brace, while Edwin Quarshie halved the deficit in the 51st minute.

Les Scoïstes have one more friendly lined up against Bordeaux before resuming the new season in Ligue 2 next month. Nantes face Lorient and Koln in preseason friendlies before hosting Toulouse in Ligue 1 next month.

Angers vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 65 times, with Nantes leading 36-11.

Their most recent meeting in June 2023 saw Nantes win 1-0 at home on the final day of the season.

Angers' win over Le Mans snapped their run of six friendlies without a win.

Four of Nantes' last five friendlies have seen at least one team fail to score.

Seven of Angers' last eight friendlies have produced at least three goals, with six witnessing goals at both ends.

Angers have conceded at least twice in six of their last nine friendlies.

Angers vs Nantes Prediction

Angers had a season to forget last term, which culminated in them finishing at the bottom of Ligue 1 and suffering relegation. They have started preparations for life in the second tier and recently snapped a six-game winless streak.

Nantes, for their part, narrowly avoided relegation last season. Only a final-day win over Angers preserved their top-flight status. They have a superior record against Angers, but that could count for little in a friendly.

Angers' friendlies have been typically high-scoring affairs in contrast to Nantes' which have been tighter. Expect Nantes to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Nantes

Angers vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nantes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Nantes to score over 1.5 goals