Football

Angers vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23, 2023

By Ume Elvis
Modified Jul 22, 2023 04:33 GMT
Angers will face Nantes on Sunday
Angers face Nantes on Sunday.

Angers and Nantes continue their preseason preparations when they clash in a friendly on Sunday (July 23).

Nantes are coming off a 3-0 defeat against Laval in a friendly last week. Malik Tchokounte scored a first-half brace, while Noa Mupembe added a second-half strike in the 75th minute.

Angers, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 win over Le Mans. Himas Abdelli scored a first-half brace, while Edwin Quarshie halved the deficit in the 51st minute.

Les Scoïstes have one more friendly lined up against Bordeaux before resuming the new season in Ligue 2 next month. Nantes face Lorient and Koln in preseason friendlies before hosting Toulouse in Ligue 1 next month.

Angers vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides have clashed 65 times, with Nantes leading 36-11.
  • Their most recent meeting in June 2023 saw Nantes win 1-0 at home on the final day of the season.
  • Angers' win over Le Mans snapped their run of six friendlies without a win.
  • Four of Nantes' last five friendlies have seen at least one team fail to score.
  • Seven of Angers' last eight friendlies have produced at least three goals, with six witnessing goals at both ends.
  • Angers have conceded at least twice in six of their last nine friendlies.

Angers vs Nantes Prediction

Angers had a season to forget last term, which culminated in them finishing at the bottom of Ligue 1 and suffering relegation. They have started preparations for life in the second tier and recently snapped a six-game winless streak.

Nantes, for their part, narrowly avoided relegation last season. Only a final-day win over Angers preserved their top-flight status. They have a superior record against Angers, but that could count for little in a friendly.

Angers' friendlies have been typically high-scoring affairs in contrast to Nantes' which have been tighter. Expect Nantes to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Nantes

Angers vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Nantes to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Nantes to score over 1.5 goals

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...