Angers vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Angers play host to Nantes in Ligue 1 action at the Stade Raymond Kopa this coming Sunday.

Angers are currently in eighth place in the table, and still have vague hopes of a top-five finish. Meanwhile, Nantes are in 18th position and in danger of relegation.

The struggling visitors are desperate to pick up some much-needed points, but Angers will be aiming to condemn them to further trouble.

Angers vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Angers have seen extremely mixed fortunes in recent weeks. Since the start of 2021, they’ve picked up two wins, four losses and one draw.

Their most recent Ligue 1 match saw them fall to defeat at the hands of Nice. However, they did bounce back with an impressive 2-1 win over Rennes in the Coupe de France this week.

With 34 points, Angers are still only four points away from fifth place, which would be an excellent finish for them.

Nantes, meanwhile, are on an extremely worrying run that doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of ending.

They haven’t won a match since 8 November, giving them a winless run of 16 matches.

Their loss to Lens in the Coupe de France this week was enough to see boss Raymond Domenech fired. Former Toulouse boss Antoine Kombouare will be the fourth man in the Nantes dugout this season.

The most recent game between these two sides ended in a 1-1 draw in December, with defender Charles Traore rescuing a point for Nantes in added time. Prior to that, Angers had beaten Nantes four times in a row.

Angers form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Nantes form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Angers vs Nantes Team News

Angers

Angers will be without Enzo Ebosse, who is out until the summer with a knee injury. Rachid Alioui and top scorer Stephane Bahoken are also doubtful.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: Rachid Alioui, Stephane Bahoken

Suspended: None

Nantes

Kalifa Coulibaly is expected to miss out for Nantes with a thigh injury. Meanwhile, Jean-Kevin Augustin is also in doubt for this game.

Injured: Kalifa Coulibaly

Doubtful: Jean-Kevin Augustin

Suspended: None

Angers vs Nantes Predicted XI

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Mateo Pavlovic, Souleyman Doumbia, Lassana Coulibaly, Thomas Mangani, Pierrick Capelle, Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal, Lois Diony

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Andrei Girotto, Nicolas Pallois, Fabio, Ludovic Blas, Mehdi Abeid, Abdoulaye Toure, Imran Louza, Randal Kolo Muani, Abdoul Kader Bamba

Angers vs Nantes Prediction

Teams usually gain a “new manager bounce” when things change in the dugout, but this may be slightly too early for Nantes. Antoine Kombouare has only had a couple of days with his new squad and Angers are no pushovers.

Only time will tell whether Nantes can rescue themselves, but they may end up suffering another loss here.

Prediction: Angers 2-0 Nantes