Angers vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Angers play host to Nantes at the Stade Raymond Kopa in a Ligue 1 meeting this weekend.

Angers have been one of Ligue 1’s surprise packages thus far in 2021-22 and are still unbeaten, while Nantes have won just one game.

Can Angers continue their impressive start with another victory or will Nantes pick up some much-needed points?

Angers vs Nantes Head-to-Head

After a middling 2020-21 campaign, Angers have gotten off to a flyer in the current season. They currently sit in second place behind league leaders Paris St. Germain and are still unbeaten, with three wins and two draws.

More to the point, Gerald Baticle’s side have conceded just two goals thus far, giving them the second-tightest defense in Ligue 1 behind Nice.

Angers’ most recent game was against Brest, and saw them secure a 1-1 draw thanks to a late penalty from Thomas Mangani.

Meanwhile, Nantes have won just once in 2021-22 – beating Metz 2-0 in August.

Outside of that, they have struggled greatly. Right now, they’re on a three-game losing streak and have not scored a goal in any of those losses.

Antoine Kombouare’s side may be in 14th place right now, but they could be facing another relegation battle unless their form improves soon.

Last season, however, saw Nantes produce one of their better performances against Angers. They beat them 1-3 in this fixture in February, although it was their first win over Angers in six attempts.

Angers form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Nantes form guide: D-W-L-L-L

Angers vs Nantes Team News

Angers

Angers have no injury concerns coming into this game, with Enzo Ebosse now ready to return to action.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes

Nantes have three players doubtful for this game, with Dennis Appiah, Anthony Limbombe and Willem Geubbels all likely to miss out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dennis Appiah, Anthony Limbombe, Willem Geubbels

Suspended: None

Angers vs Nantes Predicted XI

Angers predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Paul Bernardoni, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Jimmy Cabot, Batista Mendy, Thomas Mangani, Souleyman Doumbia, Angelo Fulgini, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Sofiane Boufal

Nantes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Fabio, Wylan Cyprien, Pedro Chirivella, Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Kalifa Coulibaly

Angers vs Nantes Prediction

Angers are one of Ligue 1’s in-form sides coming into this game and that could well prove to be a problem for Nantes.

Nantes have struggled for traction in front of goal this season and their defense hasn’t exactly been watertight either – meaning it’s likely that they’ll continue to be frustrated here.

Angers may have to work hard for a win, but they will still be confident of picking one up.

Prediction: Angers 2-0 Nantes

