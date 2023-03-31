Angers vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2023

Angers take on Nice in Ligue 1 at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday (April 2). Bottom club Angers are looking increasingly likely to be relegated, as they’ve been cut adrift of even 19th place Ajaccio after recent games.

Nice, meanwhile, are up in seventh in the standings and hold hopes of achieving a European qualification spot but are six points away.

Angers vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nice have won four of their last six meetings with Angers and have also won their last two visits to the Stade Raymond Kopa. However, the last time these sides faced off, Angers produced a surprising 1-0 win in a game that saw both teams reduced to ten men.

After securing a couple of draws in mid-February, it’s been back to losing for Angers in recent weeks. They have now lost their last five games, giving them a scary total of 22 defeats for the season.

Given that they’re bottom and only have ten points, it should be no surprise that Angers’ goal difference is also appalling. They’ve scored 21 – the second-lowest total in Ligue 1 – and have conceded the most in the league (63).

Nice are on one of the better runs of form in Ligue 1. They have lost just once in 19 games and are unbeaten since January 2. However, their last three games have ended in draws.

Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has kept nine clean sheets this season, including six since the turn of the year.

Angers vs Nice Prediction

Given their terrible form, it’s difficult to see where the next point will come from for Angers. Unfortunately for them, it’s unlikely that they will get anything from this game.

Meanwhile, Nice’s charge for Europe was tempered by their last three games ending in draws, but it seems tough to believe they will let Angers off the hook. Not only have the hosts found goals hard to come by in recent weeks, they’ve also been conceding at an alarming rate, with 15 conceded in their last five games.

Therefore, an away win seems like the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Angers 0-3 Nice

Angers vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nice win

Tip 2: Nice to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Nice have kept nine clean sheets this season, while Angers have failed to score in their last three games.)

Tip 3: Nice to score more than 1.5 goals – Yes (Angers have let in at least twice in 21 of their 28 games this season.)

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes