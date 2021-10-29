Angers vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Angers will host OGC Nice at Stade Raymond-Kopa on Sunday, with three points on the line in Ligue 1.

Both sides come into the game on the back of draws. The hosts shared the spoils in an exciting 2-2 stalemate away to Saint-Etienne last Sunday. They raced into a two-goal lead by the hour mark before an injury-time equalizer saw Saint-Etienne snatch a point at the death.

Nice shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Marseille. Amine Gouiri and Dmitri Payet scored first-half goals to ensure parity was restored at fulltime.

Both sides are still in the running to secure European qualification. Nice currently sit in third spot on 20 points while Angers are one point behind the top five.

Angers vs Nice Head-to-Head

Nice have six wins from their last 15 matches against Angers. Angers were victorious on three occasions while six matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Nice secured a 3-0 victory on home turf.

The hosts have shown a penchant for draws in recent weeks, with three of their last five league games ending in a share of the spoils. Nice have three wins from the same number of matches.

Angers form guide: D-L-W-D-D

Nice form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Angers vs Nice Team News

Angers

Abdoulaye Bamba and Zinedine Ould Khaled have been sidelined by knee and thigh injuries respectively.

Injuries: Zinedine Ould Khaled, Abdoulaye Bamba

Suspension: None

Nice

Evann Guessand (ankle), Calvin Stengs (muscle), Robson Bambu (ankle) and Justin Kluivert (muscle) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Kasper Dolberg is a doubt as he returned to his native Denmark for personal reasons after the Marseille game. The returning Andy Delort will most probably take his place in attack.

Injuries: Evann Guessand, Calvin Stengs, Robson Bambu, Justin Kluivert

Doubtful: Kasper Dolberg

Suspension: None

Angers vs Nice Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Paul Bernadoni (GK); Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Pierrick Capelle, Batista Mendy, Thomas Mangani, Jimmy Cabot; Stephane Bahoken, Sofiane Boufal, Angelo Fulgini

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez (GK); Melvin Bard, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Youcef Atal; Hassane Kamara, Mario Lemina, Pablo Rosario, Lucas Da Cunha; Andy Delort, Amine Gouiri

Angers vs Nice Prediction

Just three points separate the two sides in the table and a win for Angers would see them usurp Nice in the table. The visitors have been rock-solid at the back and have been transformed defensively since Christophe Galtier's appointment.

However, their defense is sure to be tested by an Angers side that have been potent in front of goal. We are backing Nice to emerge triumphant in addition to goals being scored at both ends.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Nice

