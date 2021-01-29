Angers vs Nimes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Mid-table Angers play host to bottom club Nimes in Ligue 1 action this Sunday.

Angers are currently in 10th place in the table, while Nimes are rock bottom, albeit only on goal difference.

But given their differing results last week, there’s a chance for Nimes to pull themselves off the bottom with a win here.

Angers vs Nimes Head-to-Head

After ending 2020 with a win over Marseille and starting 2021 with a massively impressive win over title contenders Lille, Angers have slipped dramatically recently.

They’ve now fallen to defeat in their last three league matches, most recently losing to Bordeaux 2-1. They will be hoping to stem the rot in this encounter against Ligue 1’s bottom club.

However, this season's prior meeting between the two bodes well for Angers. They hammered Nimes 1-5 back in November.

Meanwhile, Nimes have been struggling for some time this season, picking up just four wins in their opening 20 matches.

However, after suffering a horrible run of seven losses in eight games, Nimes turned things around on 16 January with a stunning 1-2 victory over Marseille.

They have not played since that game. Their match against Lorient last weekend was called off after Lorient registered 10 positive COVID-19 cases.

Recent results have been mixed. Angers beat Nimes 1-5 in November, but Nimes have actually won three of the last six meetings between the two.

Angers form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Nimes form guide: D-L-L-L-W

🗣️ Loïs 𝘿𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙮 :



« Quand l'efficacité vient à manquer, il faut se réfugier derrière le travail. » pic.twitter.com/BN8twsADyr — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) January 29, 2021

Angers vs Nimes Team News

Angers

Angers have just one injury concern coming into this match. Enzo Ebosse is out, but Sofiane Boufal and Thomas Mangani are ready to return for the home side.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse

Dobutful: None

Suspended: None

Nimes

Nimes also have very few injury concerns coming into this game. Pablo Martinez and Loick Landre have been ruled out, but outside of that, they have a full-strength squad.

Injured: Pablo Martinez, Loick Landre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🔙 A J-5 du déplacement à Angers, retour sur le plus fou des #SCONO 🤪 pic.twitter.com/SpQXndTtg2 — Nîmes Olympique (@nimesolympique) January 26, 2021

Angers vs Nimes Predicted XI

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Souleyman Doumbia, Thomas Mangani, Ibrahim Amadou, Pierrick Capelle, Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal, Lois Diony

Nimes predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Baptiste Reynet, Sofiane Alakouch, Anthony Briancon, Florian Miguel, Birger Meling, Adrian Cubas, Lucas Deaux, Zinedine Ferhat, Renaud Ripart, Niclas Eliasson, Mousa Kone

Angers vs Nimes Prediction

This should be a close game to call. Angers have been on a slide recently while Nimes picked up probably their biggest win of the season in their last game.

However, the worrying thing for Nimes is their one-week layoff, which may prevent that momentum from continuing.

With that in mind, a tight win for Angers seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Angers 1-0 Nimes