Angers vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Angers return to action this weekend and will host Reims at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday afternoon in the 28th round of the French Ligue 1.

The hosts are in abysmal form at the moment and could soon face the threat of relegation. They were beaten 2-0 by Stade Rennais in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin.

Angers sit 14th in the league with 29 points from 27 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points as soon as possible to move up the table.

Reims have had mixed results of late with three wins, three losses and four draws in their last 10 league games. They played out a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg in their last game, with winter signing Jens Cajuste coming off the bench to score a late equalizer with his maiden strike for the club.

Reims sit a place and three points above their weekend hosts in the league table and will be looking to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Angers vs Reims Head-to-Head

There have been 20 meetings between Angers and Reims. The hosts have won six of those games, while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season. Angers won the game 2-1.

Angers Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Reims Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Angers vs Reims Team News

Angers

Jimmy Cabot and Zinedine Ould Khaled both remain out with injuries and are set to miss Sunday's game as a result. Ismael Traore and Mathias Pereira Lage are both doubts for the match.

Injured: Jimmy Cabot, Zinedine Ould Khaled

Doubtful: Ismael Traore, Mathias Pereira Lage

Suspended: None

Reims

Hugo Ekitike has been ruled out of Sunday's game due to injury, while Thomas Foket, El Bilal Toure, Andrew Gravillon, Valon Berisha, Mitchell van Bergen and Moussa Doumbia are all doubts.

Injured: Hugo Ekitike

Doubtful: Thomas Foket, El Bilal Toure, Andrew Gravillon, Valon Berisha, Mitchell van Bergen, Moussa Doumbia

Suspended: None

Angers vs Reims Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Danijel Petkovic; Batista Mendy, Ismael Traore, Enzo Ebosse; Azzeddine Ounahi, Nabil Bentaleb, Thomas Mangani, Angelo Fulgini, Souleyman Doumbia; Sofiane Boufal, Marin Jakolis

Reims Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Predrag Rajkovic; Wout Faes, Marshall Munetsi, Yunis Abdelhamid; Maxim Busi, Azor Matusiwa, Jens Cajuste, Ghislain Konan; Nathanael Mbuku, Ilan Kebbal; Fraser Hornby

Angers vs Reims Prediction

Angers are on a six-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in four of those games. They have struggled on home turf this season, winning just two of their 14 matches at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Reims are not at their brilliant best but are unbeaten in their last three games and have lost just one of their last five. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Angers 0-1 Reims

