Angers vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Angers and Reims will square off in a bottom-of-the-table Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Jean-Bouin on Wednesday. Both teams have made a winless start to their respective league campaign, drawing two and losing as many games.

The hosts fell to a 3-1 defeat at Troyes in their previous league outing on Sunday. It was their second straight league defeat and second game where they had a player sent off.

Reims, meanwhile, produced a fine display at home in a 1-1 draw against Lyon, drawing for the second time in as many games.

Angers vs Reims Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 53 times across competitions. This fixture has been evenly contested, with the visitors enjoying a 21-17 lead in wins, while 15 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams won away in this fixture, so Angers will look to reverse that trend this time. Les Scoistes have just one win in their last five home games against Reims, though.

Angers form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D

Reims form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L

Angers vs Reims Team News

Angers

Ulrick Eneme-Ella and Ali Kalla are sidelined with knee injury. Abdallah Sima appeared from the bench in the loss against Troyes and might start here. Halid Sabanovic will return from suspension, but Batista Mendy's red card in the last game will keep him out of this one.

Injured: Ulrick Eneme-Ella, Ali Kalla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Batista Mendy

Unavailable: None

Reims

Thomas Foket, Azor Matusiwa, Rafik Guitane and Kaj Sierhuis remain sidelined with injury. Dion Lopy saw red against Lyon and is suspended for the trip to Angers.

Injured: Thomas Foket, Azor Matusiwa, Rafik Guitane, Kaj Sierhuis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dion Lopy

Unavailable: None

Angers vs Reims Predicted XIs

Angers (3-1-4-2): Paul Bernardoni; Abdoulaye Bamba, Miha Blazic, Cedric Hountondji; Souleyman Doumbia; Azzedine Ounahi, Pierrick Capelle, Amine Salama, Adrien Hunou; Lois Diony, Sofiane Boufal

Reims (3-4-1-2): Patrick Pentz; Andrew Gravillon, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid; Maxime Busi, Bradley Locko, Marshall Munetsi, Jens Cajuste; Kamory Doumbia; Junya Ito, Folarin Balogun

Angers vs Reims Prediction

Angers and Reims are struggling in the league this season, so a win for either team seems unlikely. Both teams have some absentees for this game, which might result in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Angers 1-1 Reims

