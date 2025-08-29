Angers vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31 2025

Angers play host to Rennes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Raymond Kopa this Sunday.

Both of these teams have three points on the board right now, winning one and losing the other of their opening two games. Angers are in 11th, while Rennes are two spots lower in 13th.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Angers vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

While Rennes haven't been on the best form in recent years, their record against Angers is fantastic. They have beaten them in their last six matches across all competitions.

After Angers picked up a solid win over Paris FC on the opening weekend, they were predictably beaten by champions PSG last weekend. However, only conceding one goal in the Parc des Princes could well be seen as a positive performance of sorts.

Rennes also won on the opening weekend, shocking Marseille, but they were then hammered by Lorient last weekend, conceding four goals in the process.

Both of these teams were reduced to ten men in their opening match, but remarkably, it got even worse for Rennes last weekend. They saw two players sent off after just eleven minutes against Lorient, something that clearly led to their utter collapse in that game.

Regardless of what happens in their campaign overall, Rennes can boast that they scored the first Ligue 1 goal of the 2025-26 season. Incredibly, the goal, scored by Ludovic Blas, came in the 91st minute of their win over Marseille.

Angers vs Rennes Prediction

While Angers have had the more convincing performances across the first two games of the current Ligue 1 season, Rennes will still be hopeful here.

Not only do they have a fantastic record against their hosts in recent years, but they can also blame last weekend's collapse on their two early red cards.

Angers will absolutely be hopeful, and their showing against PSG last weekend was promising, but every side has their bogey team, and Rennes are slightly stronger on paper. All things, then, point to a narrow away win.

Prediction: Angers 0-1 Rennes

Angers vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennes to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature at least one red card - Yes (Angers and Rennes have seen four red cards in four games this season).

Tip 3: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals - Yes (Three of the four games involving these teams have only seen one goal this season).

