Angers vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025 

Angers and Rennes trade tackles in a Ligue 1 matchday 27 clash on Sunday at the Stade Raymond-Kopa.

The hosts will look to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat suffered at the same venue against Monaco a fortnight ago. Mika Biereth broke the deadlock for Monaco in the 72nd minute before Maghnes Akliouche made sure of the result with an 88th-minute penalty.

Rennes, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Lens. Wesley Said broke the deadlock in the opening moments of the second half, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left Les Rouge et Noirs in 12th spot in the standings, garnering 29 points from 26 games, while Angers are 14th with 27 points.

Angers vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rennes have 39 wins from their last 74 head-to-head games with Angers, losing 18.

Their most recent clash in December saw Rennes claim a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Six of Rennes' last seven league games have seen one side fail to score.

Angers have conceded at least twice in their last four league games.

Rennes' tally of 29 points after 26 games is their lowest since the 2002-03 campaign.

Neither side have won a game this season after conceding first, with Angers losng 13 of 17 while Rennes have lost 13 of 14.

Rennes haven't lost 15 Ligue 1 games after 26 matchdays since the 1986-87 season - when they ended up being relegated.

Angers vs Rennes Prediction

Angers sit just six points above the relegation zone, and their freefall means Alexandre Dujeux's side will be looking nervously over their shoulders. Le SCO have lost their last three games without scoring and will be eager to avoid suffering a fourth such defeat for the first time.

Rennes, meanwhile, have won their last four head-to-head games. However, they have struggled on the road this season, as just two points and two places separate them from Angers.

Hence, expect the spoils to be shared with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Angers 1-1 Rennes

Angers vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

