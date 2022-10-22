Angers vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Angers host Rennes at the Raymond Kopa Stadium in Ligue 1 on Sunday, looking to arrest their three-game losing run.

After back-to-back wins over Montpellier and Nice, Les Scoïstes went down to Marseille, Strasbourg and Toulouse in succession, conceding three goals against each.

With eight points from 11 games, Gérald Baticle's side are second from bottom in the Ligue 1 standings, with only Brest (6) accruing fewer points than them at this stage.

In contrast, Rennes are flying high right now, winning four of their last five games, including each of their last three to sit in fifth position and compete for European places.

Les Rennais finished fourth in the league last season and seem to have continued from where they left.

Their tally of 23 goals scored thus far is only bettered by PSG while conceding only 11 times, lower than all sides bar three - PSG (5), Lens (8) and Marseille (8).

Angers vs Rennes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 21 clashes, Rennes have won 12 and lost only thrice.

Last season, the side playing at home won 2-0 on both occasions.

Angers have won two of their last four Ligue 1 games against Rennes after failing to win any of their last 10.

Angers have lost seven of their last nine league games.

Rennes have won their last three league matches, scoring at least thrice in each - it's the first time since May 1966 that the side have registered such a feat in the top-flight.

Angers have lost the most home games in Ligue 1 in 2022 with nine defeats from 16 games and could equal their record for most top-flight defeats in a single calendar year from 2021 (10 losses in 19).

Rennes have scored at least once in their last 12 top-flight matches on the road, their best run since late 2019 when they scored in 26 consecutive away games.

Angers vs Rennes Prediction

Angers have won just one of their six home games in Ligue 1 so far this season, while their recent form has also been disastrous, losing their last three games in a row.

Angers SCO @AngersSCO Des nouvelles de Loïs Diony



Notre attaquant a été opéré ce jour avec succès.



Le Coach, le staff, le club et les salariés pensons à lui et lui souhaitons un prompt rétablissement. 🖤🤍 Des nouvelles de Loïs DionyNotre attaquant a été opéré ce jour avec succès.Le Coach, le staff, le club et les salariés pensons à lui et lui souhaitons un prompt rétablissement. 🖤🤍 🚑 Des nouvelles de Loïs Diony Notre attaquant a été opéré ce jour avec succès. Le Coach, le staff, le club et les salariés pensons à lui et lui souhaitons un prompt rétablissement. 🖤🤍 https://t.co/J3JTCdJKT2

Rennes are breathing fire at the moment and all signs point to a comfortable victory for them.

Prediction: Angers 1-3 Rennes

Angers vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rennes

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

