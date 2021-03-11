Angers vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

This Saturday sees Angers face off against Saint-Etienne in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Raymond Kopa.

Angers are currently in ninth place in the league table, while Saint-Etienne are just above the danger zone in 16th position.

Angers continue to push for potential European qualification while Saint-Etienne aim to pick up some valuable points.

Angers vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

The last time Angers played in a league match, the result was positive for them. They edged out fellow European hopefuls Metz 1-0 thanks to a penalty from Angelo Fulgini.

The win was Angers’ first in Ligue 1 since 31 January, after they had taken just three points from a possible 15 in their previous five matches.

Stephane Moulin’s side may have gained even more confidence last weekend. They hammered lower-level side Club Franciscain 5-0 in the Coupe de France.

Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne have seen a drop in form over the past few weeks.

Between 31 January and 20 February, they went five games unbeaten, winning three and drawing two.

However, back-to-back losses to Lorient and Lens have seen them slip back to 16th place, just five points from the relegation playoff spot.

When these sides last faced off, the game ended 0-0. However, when they played during the 2019-20 campaign, Angers ran out 4-1 winners.

Angers form guide: L-D-D-W-W

Saint-Etienne form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Angers vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Angers

Angers have a number of injury concerns, with six players likely to be ruled out for this game due to injuries. At least one of those six, defender Enzo Ebosse, is not expected to return until the 2021-22 season.

Injured: Vincent Manceau, Mohamed Ali Cho, Sada Thioub, Jimmy Cabot, Rachid Alioui, Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Saint-Etienne will be without four players due to injury for this game. That list includes two of their main goalscorers in Wahbi Khazri and Romain Hamouma. Veteran defender Mathieu Debuchy will also miss out due to suspension.

Injured: Wahbi Khazri, Romain Hamouma, Alpha Sissoko, Yvann Macon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mathieu Debuchy

Angers vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Angers predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernardoni, Abdoulaye Bamba, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Souleyman Doumbia, Lassana Coulibaly, Thomas Mangani, Mathias Pereira Lage, Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal, Lois Diony

Saint-Etienne predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jessy Moulin, Panagiotsis Retsos, Harold Moukoudi, Pape Cisse, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Ryad Boudebouz, Arnaud Nordin, Mahdi Camara, Adil Aouchiche, Denis Bouanga, Charles Abi

Angers vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

This game might be a tricky one for the visitors. Saint-Etienne have struggled for goals all season and will suffer further without Khazri and Hamouma.

Meanwhile, Angers should come into this game with confidence after their recent wins. We expect them to pick up a victory in this fixture.

Prediction: Angers 2-1 Saint-Etienne