Angers vs Stade Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025 

Angers host Stade Reims at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Tuesday in the Coupe de France quarter-final. The hosts are on course to avoid the drop in Ligue 1 as they return to cup action.

They beat in-form Strasbourg 3-1 in the previous round, with Esteban Lepaul scoring a first-half brace before Farid El Melali came off the bench to seal the win.

Reims, meanwhile, have endured a torrid campaign. They saw off Association Still Mutzig and Monaco in the first two rounds before needing penalties to see off fifth tier Bourgoin in the last-16.

Reims last appeared at this stage of the Coupe de France in the 2010-11 campaign, losing 3-2 to Nice.

Angers vs Stade Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 61 meetings between Angers and Reims, who lead 25-20.

Le SCO picked up a 1-0 win when the two teams faced off in the league last weekend, ending a four-game winless streak in this fixture.

Reims haven't scored in their last four matches.

Les rouges et blancs are two-time winners of the Coupe de France. Angers, meanwhile, have never lifted the domestic cup but have finished runners-up twice.

Angers vs Stade Reims Prediction

Angers are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost one of their last five matches. They lost 2-0 to Olympique Marseille in their last game at the Stade Raymond Kopak.

Reims, meanwhile, have lost their last three games on the trot. They have looked short of ideas and confidence in recent games and could see their struggles continue.

Prediction: Angers 1-0 Reims

Angers vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Angers

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Angers' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Reims' last five matches.)

