Angers vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Strasbourg will look to take a giant stride in their push for UEFA Champions League qualification as they take on Angers in round 33 of Ligue 1 on Saturday. Alexandre Dujeux’s men have lost their last three home games against Strasbourg and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Ad

Angers picked up three huge points in their battle for survival as they edged out Nantes 1-0 at the Stade de la Beaujoire courtesy of a second-half strike from Jim Allevinah.

Before that, Dujeux’s side suffered consecutive defeats against OGC Nice and LOSC Lille, and had lost eight of their previous nine outings across all competitions.

Angers have picked up 33 points from their 32 Ligue 1 matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, two points above 16th-placed Le Havre in the relegation playoff spot.

Ad

Trending

Strasbourg, on the other hand, maintained their blistering late-season form as they secured a 2-1 victory over crowned champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de la Meinau last time out.

Liam Rosenior’s men are now 12 straight games without defeat, picking up nine wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss against Angers in the Coupe de France on February 5.

With 57 points from 32 matches, Strasbourg are currently sixth in the Ligue 1 table but could potentially surge into second place with all three points at the Stade Raymond Kopa this weekend.

Ad

Angers vs Strasbourg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Angers hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, having won seven of their last 19 meetings between the two teams.

Strasbourg have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Rosenior’s men have won their last three visits to the Stade Raymond Kopa, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in November 2019.

Angers have failed to win seven of their last eight home games across all competitions, losing six and claiming one draw since the start of February.

Strasbourg have won all but one of their most recent six away matches, with a goalless draw against AS Monaco on April 19 being the exception.

Ad

Angers vs Strasbourg Prediction

Strasbourg have been outstanding in the season’s run-in and have forced themselves into contention for Champions League qualification.

Rosenior’s men are currently firing on all cylinders and we are backing them to see off an inconsistent Angers side who have struggled to get going on home turf.

Prediction: Angers 1-3 Strasbourg

Angers vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Strasbourg’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the visitors’ last seven games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More