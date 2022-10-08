Angers vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

On Sunday (October 9), Angers will take on Strasbourg at the Stade Raymond Kopa in Ligue 1.

Both teams have made a poor start to their new campaign, as Angers are in 15th place in the standings, while Strasbourg are mired in the relegation zone in 19th.

Angers looked to have turned things around a few weeks ago when they pulled off back-to-back wins over Montpellier and Nice. However, they were brought back to earth last weekend with a 3-0 home loss to Marseille.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, are the only Ligue 1 team that's winless this season. They have drawn five of their opening games and lost the other four, and are coming off a two-game losing streak.

Angers vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Angers have only beaten Strasbourg only once at the Stade Raymond Kopa in their last five league games. Their last two meetings at the ground saw the visitors come away with wins, keeping two clean sheets.

Taking last season’s results into account, Strasbourg have won just two of their last 14 games, recording their last victory on May 14.

With 21 goals conceded thus far, Angers have Ligue 1’s worst defence. They’ve let in at least three goals in five of their opening nine games.

Despite their struggles and lack of wins, Strasbourg haven’t been getting hammered in their games. In fact, they’ve only let in 12 goals – fewer than third-placed Lorient and fifth-placed Monaco.

Habib Diallo has been responsible for four of Strasbourg’s seven goals this season. He has scored in back-to-back games despite his team losing both.

Angers vs Strasbourg Prediction

This should be a tight game to call between two of Ligue 1’s worse teams thus far this season. However, surprisingly enough, it should be a good chance for Strasbourg to record their first win.

Angers’ defence is highly vulnerable. While Strasbourg haven’t been free-scoring, they do have some good attacking talent, as well as a very tight backline. Expect a close away win here.

Prediction: Angers 0-1 Strasbourg

Angers vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Strasbourg win

Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals – Yes (Neither team have been free-scoring this season.)

Tip 3: Habib Diallo to score for Strasbourg – Yes (Diallo has scored in his last two Ligue 1 games.)

