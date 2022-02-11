Angers vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Angers host Strasbourg at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday afternoon.

Angers were beaten 5-2 by Olympique Marseille in their last outing. In an enthralling clash at the Orange Velodrome, Angers took a two-goal lead just 11 minutes after kickoff before seeing their lead vanish just 10 minutes later.

The home side sit 12th in the league table with 29 points from 23 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Strasbourg further strengthened their claim as the most improved Ligue 1 team this season with a 1-0 win over Nantes last time out. Team captain Dimitri Lienard scored the winner for his side in the 74th-minute of the game.

Strasbourg sit fourth in the Ligue 1 table with 38 points from 23 games. They will be looking to continue their strong showing this weekend as they continue their pursuit of European football.

Angers vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between Angers and Strasbourg. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a Ligue 1 clash earlier this season. Angers won the game 2-0 via second-half goals from Ismael Traore and Stephane Bahoken.

Angers Form Guide: L-L-W-D-L

Strasbourg Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Angers vs Strasbourg Team News

Angers

Winter signing Marin Jakolis is a doubt for the game as he makes his return to full fitness. Zinedine Ould Khaled has been ruled out due to injury.

Injured: Zinedine Ould Khaled

Doubtful: Marin Jakolis

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Maxime Le Marchand has been out of action since October last year due to an injury and will remain out of the squad this weekend. He is joined by Kevin Gameiro and Jean-Eudes Aholou who have also been ruled out. Habib Diallo is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Maxime Le Marchand, Kevin Gameiro, Jean-Eudes Aholou

Doubtful: Habib Diallo

Suspended: None

Angers vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Danijel Petkovic; Batista Mendy, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore; Jimmy Cabot, Azzeddine Ounahi, Thomas Mangani, Nabil Bentaleb, Souleyman Doumbia; Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal

Strasbourg Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matz Sels; Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Alexander Djiku; Frederic Guilbert, Adrien Thomasson, Sanjin Prcic, Ibrahima Sissoko, Dimitri Lienard; Majeed Waris, Ludovic Ajorque

Angers vs Strasbourg Prediction

Angers are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions, failing to score any goals in four of those games.

Strasbourg have picked up four wins in their last five league games. They are one of the most prolific teams in front of goal in Ligue 1 this season with only Paris Saint-Germain outscoring them. The visitors should have more than enough to win this weekend.

Prediction: Angers 0-2 Strasbourg

