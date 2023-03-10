Angers vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Angers and Toulouse square off at the Stade Raymond Kopa in round 27 of the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Les Scoïstes are winless in their last four home games against Philippe Montanier’s men and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Angers failed to stop the rot in Ligue 1 as they suffered a 5-0 humbling at the hands of Montpellier last Sunday.

They have now gone 18 consecutive league matches without a win, picking up two points from a possible 54 since September’s 1-0 win at OGC Nice.

With 10 points from 26 matches, Angers are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table, 12 points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Toulouse were sent crashing down to earth last time out as they fell to a 1-0 home loss against Clermont Foot.

Prior to that, Montanier’s men snapped their two-game losing streak as they secured their place in the Coupe de France semi-final courtesy of a 6-1 win over Rodez AF.

Toulouse, who have now lost three consecutive Ligue 1 matches, are currently 12th in the league table, having picked up 32 points from 26 games.

Angers vs Toulouse Head-To-Head and Key Head

With five wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Toulouse boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Angers have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Les Scoïstes are winless in their last eight matches across all competitions, picking up two draws and losing six, including their penalty shootout loss against Nantes in the Coupe de France.

Toulouse are currently on a three-game losing streak in the league, scoring two goals and shipping seven since February’s 3-1 win over Stade Rennais.

Angers are without a win in their last 18 Ligue 1 matches, picking up two draws and losing 16 since September’s 1-0 win at OGC Nice.

Angers vs Toulouse Prediction

Toulouse head into the weekend as favorites as they face bottom-dwellers Angers, whose last league win came back in September. We predict a cagey affair on Sunday, with Montanier’s side claiming a slender victory.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Toulouse

Angers vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toulouse

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Toulouse’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in eight of Toulouse’s last nine outings)

