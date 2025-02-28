Angers vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2 2025

Angers face Toulouse in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Raymond Kopa this Sunday.

Both of these teams are in mid-table spots, with Angers sitting in 12th and Toulouse in 10th, but the home side could draw level on points with their opponents if they can win.

So can they do it, or will Toulouse claim all three points this weekend?

Angers vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Angers' recent record against Toulouse is not really encouraging for them coming into this game. They have won just once in their last six meetings with this weekend's opponents, and even that win came away. Angers have not won any of their last six home games with Toulouse.

Angers' recent form has been up and down to say the least, with two wins, two draws and a loss in their last five league games. However, after playing all the way to a losing effort in a penalty shoot-out in their Couple de France meeting with Reims this Tuesday, they may come into this game tired.

Last weekend saw Toulouse defeat struggling Le Havre in an impressive 1-4 win. The victory was Toulouse's first one in the league since January 5th's win over Lens.

Despite having the home advantage here, Angers' form at the Stade Raymond Kopa has not been that great this season. They have won just three of their home games in the league, and have only kept two clean sheets there.

Toulouse have won eight games this season, with four of those victories coming on the road. Interestingly, only one of their away wins has come via a single goal, with the others being much bigger victories.

Angers vs Toulouse Prediction

With both of these teams close to one another in league position and in terms of form, this match is a tough one to call.

However, while these teams are well-matched, the big difference could be the fact that Angers only played on Tuesday and went to penalties in their Coupe de France match.

Toulouse, on the other hand, will be well-rested and should come into this match with a lot of confidence following their big win over Le Havre last weekend.

Given Toulouse's solid away record and Angers' relatively poor home one, the prediction here is a tight away win.

Prediction: Angers 0-1 Toulouse

Angers vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toulouse to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals in seven of the last eight meetings between these sides).

Tip 3: Toulouse to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Toulouse have kept a clean sheet in their last four away games against Angers).

