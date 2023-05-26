Angers vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

Angers face off with Troyes in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Raymond Kopa this Saturday.

Both of these sides have already been relegated from Ligue 1, with Angers now guaranteed to finish bottom of the table. This means that there will be little to play for but pride this weekend.

However, given that there’s now nothing on the line, we could be treated to two relaxed sides putting on a more watchable game.

Angers vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have tended to favour Angers. They have won three of their last six meetings with Troyes, and are unbeaten against them at home dating back to November 2014.

Angers have suffered a genuinely diabolical season, and it’s no surprise they’ve been relegated as Ligue 1’s bottom side. They have won just once in their past 28 matches, dating back to September 30.

Troyes’ recent record is almost as bad as Angers’. They drew last week against Strasbourg, but since the start of 2023, they have only claimed eight points, and have won just once in 20 games.

The main reason for the failings of these two sides this season has been in defence. Angers have conceded 79 goals, while Troyes have conceded 78, giving them the two leakiest backlines in Ligue 1.

While both sides have struggled to defend this season, Angers in particular have not been free-flowing in front of goal. Only fellow relegated side Ajaccio have scored fewer than their total of 31.

Angers vs Troyes Prediction

Whether this game will produce any entertainment is a major question mark, but with two of the poorest defences in Ligue 1, there is a chance that the fans could be treated to some goals at least.

Of the two sides, it seems more likely that Troyes will produce the goods. They do have some strong players despite their impending relegation, and have been more capable of scoring goals this year.

Therefore, an away win seems likely here despite Angers’ strong record against Troyes at home.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Troyes

Angers vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Troyes to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Angers’ last six games).

Tip 3: Angers to concede in the first half – Yes (Angers have conceded in the first half of their last six games).

