Angers vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Fresh off the back of ending their five-game winless run, Troyes visit the Stade Raymond Kopa to face Angers in round 22 of the French Ligue 1.

The hosts head into the game without a win in any of their last four games in all competitions and will be looking to snap this poor run.

Angers failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Lorient away from home.

Gerald Baticle’s side have now failed to win any of their last four games in all competitions, losing three and claiming one draw.

With 26 points from 20 games, Angers are currently 12th in the Ligue 1 table, one point above Brest.

Meanwhile, Troyes returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Montpellier 1-0 away from home.

Prior to that, Bruno Irles’s men were on a five-game winning run across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw.

Troyes are currently 15th on the log, three points above the relegation places, after picking up 20 points from 21 games so far.

Angers vs Troyes Head-To-Head

Angers boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides. Troyes have picked up one fewer win, while six games have ended all square.

Angers Form Guide: WLLLD

Troyes Form Guide: LLDLW

Angers vs Troyes Team News

Angers

The hosts will take to the pitch without Bilal Brahimi, Zinedine Ould Khaled, Nabil Bentaleb and Lois Diony, who have all been sidelined through injuries. Souleyman Doumbia will miss the game due to suspension. Sofiane Boufal, Azzedine Ounahi, Enzo Ebosse and Stephane Bahoken are all at the ongoing AFCON.

Injured: Bilal Brahimi, Zinedine Ould Khaled, Nabil Bentaleb, Lois Diony

Suspended: Souleyman Doumbia

Unavailable: Sofiane Boufal, Azzedine Ounahi, Enzo Ebosse, Stephane Bahoken

Troyes

Yoann Touzghar, Issa Kabore and Rominigue Kouame are all at the ongoing AFCON. Karim Azamoum, Metinho and Philippe Sandler are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Karim Azamoum, Metinho and Philippe Sandler

Suspended: Yoann Touzghar, Issa Kabore and Rominigue Kouame

Angers vs Troyes Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (5-3-2): Danijel Petkovic; Souleyman Doumbia, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Enzo Ebosse, Jimmy Cabot; Angelo Fulgini, Thomas Mangani, Mathias Pereira Lage; Casimir Ninga, Mohamed-Ali Cho

Troyes predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon; Adil Rami, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier; Dylan Chambost, Florian Tardieu, Xavier Chavalerin, Giulian Biancone; Tristan Dingome, Renaud Ripart, Levi Lumeka

Angers vs Troyes Prediction

Troyes will head into the game in sky-high confidence following their win over Montpellier last time out. However, we predict the hosts will take a cautious approach to the game and force a share of the spoils.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Angers 1-1 Troyes

Edited by Peter P