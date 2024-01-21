Angola vs Burkina Faso Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23rd 2024

Angola will face Burkina Faso at the Stade de Yamoussoukro on Tuesday in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations group stages.

The Palancas Negras kicked off their Nations Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Algeria, heading into the break a goal down before Mabululu leveled the scores from the spot midway through the second half. They picked up their first win of the tournament on Saturday, beating Mauritania 3-2 at the Stade de la Paix, with former Sporting man Gelson Dala scoring a brace before Gilberto got in on the act in the second half.

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, picked up a narrow 1-0 victory over Mauritania in their group opener last week with Aston Villa man Bertrand Traore coming off the bench to win the game from the spot in additional time. They then played out a 2-2 draw against Algeria last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a narrow victory before their opponents leveled the scores at the death.

Angola and the Stallions sit first and second in the group standings respectively with four points from an obtainable six, with the winner of Tuesday's game set to finish as group winners.

Angola vs Burkina Faso Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Angola and Burkina Faso. Both sides have won three games apiece while their other two matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in an AFCON qualifying clash back in November 2018 which Angola won 2-1, ending a four-game winless streak in this fixture.

Burkina Faso have the best defensive record in Group D so far with a goal concession tally of just two.

The Palancas Negras were ranked 117th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 60 places behind their midweek opponents.

Angola vs Burkina Faso Prediction

Angola's latest result ended a seven-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that come Tuesday. Burkina Faso, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games and have lost just one of their last eight across all competitions.

The Stallions are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Tuesday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Angola 1-2 Burkina Faso

Angola vs Burkina Faso Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burkina Faso to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)