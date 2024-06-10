Angola vs Cameroon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Angola and Cameroon return to action on Tuesday when they lock horns at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both sides are currently separated by two points in Group D and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the qualifiers.

Angola finally got their World Cup qualifying journey up and running on Friday when they picked up a 1-0 victory over Eswatini in Talatona.

Before that, Pedro Goncalves’ men were held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde in the Group D opener on November 16, four days before playing out another stalemate with Mauritius.

Angola head into Tuesday’s game on a run of just one win in their last four matches across all competitions while claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 1-0 defeat against Nigeria in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals back in January.

Meanwhile, Cameroon turned in a super team display on Saturday when they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Cape Verde at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

The Indomitable Lions have won two of their three qualifying matches, with a 1-1 draw against Libya on November 21 sandwiched between the two victories.

With seven points from a possible nine, Cameroon lead the way at the top of the Group D standings, level on points with second-placed Libya and two points above Tuesday’s hosts.

Angola vs Cameroon Head-To-Head

With six wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Cameroon boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Angola have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Angola Form Guide: W-D-L-L-W

Cameroon Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Angola vs Cameroon Team News

Angola

Angola came out unscathed from their win against Eswatini, giving Goncalves the luxury of a full-strength squad at his disposal on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Cameroon

Like the home side, Cameroon head into the game with a clean bill of health, barring any late fitness issues.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Angola vs Cameroon Predicted XI

Angola Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neblú; Clinton Mata, Kialonda Gaspar, David Carmo, Sandro Cruz; Fredy, Show, Randy Nteka; Milson, Gelson Dala, Mabululu

Cameroon Predicted XI (3-4-3): André Onana; Michael Ngadeu, Christopher Wooh, Nouhou Tolo; Jackson Tchatchoua, Frank Anguissa, Carlos Baleba, Martin Hongla; Bryan Mbeumo, Nicolas Moumie Ngamaleu, Vincent Aboubakar

Angola vs Cameroon Prediction

The last four meetings between Angola and Cameroon since October 2009 have provided a combined four goals and we anticipate another cagey affair on Tuesday.

However, we predict the Indomitable Lions will do just enough to snatch a narrow victory at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

Prediction: Angola 0-1 Cameroon