Angola vs Cape Verde Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

Angola host Cape Verde at the Estádio 11 de Novembro on Tuesday for their clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking for just their second win of the campaign. Ranked 85th in the world, the Black Sable antelopes are in fourth position of Group D with seven points but haven't lost a single game yet.

Ad

On either side of their narrow 1-0 win over Eswatini are a pair of draws each.

However, their inability to score has seen them struggle to climb higher up the standings as Angola need to find their attacking rhythm to break down their opponents.

On the other hand, Cape Verde have emerged as the biggest surprise in the group. They sit atop the table with three wins and 10 points in the bag, and as things stand, are qualifying for the World Cup for the first time ever.

Ad

Trending

Earlier this week, the Blue Sharks saw off Mauritius 1-0, as Jair Semedo struck the only goal of the game in the 84th minute. Ranked 72nd in the world, another win this week would consolidate their position and bring them another step closer to realizing their World Cup dreams.

Angola vs Cape Verde Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven clashes between the sides in history, with two wins for each.

After playing out just one draw in their first four meetings, Angola and Cape Verde have drawn twice in their next three clashes.

In November 2023, the sides played out a 0-0 stalemate in their first World Cup qualifier clash.

Cape Verde's 1-0 win over Mauritius ended a run of four consecutive winless outings for them.

After winning eight games in a row, Angola have failed to win any of their next three (all draws though).

Angola are ranked 85th in the world while Cape Verde are 13 places above them in the FIFA rankings.

Ad

Angola vs Cape Verde Prediction

The Blue Sharks are flying in the qualifiers right now and will be looking to fuel the momentum as they can dream of playing in the World Cup next year.

Angola will really have to bring their A game to the fore, but may still fall short in their efforts.

Prediction: Angola 1-2 Cape Verde

Angola vs Cape Verde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cape Verde to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback