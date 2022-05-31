Angola vs Central African Republic prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The group stage fixtures of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers get underway on Wednesday as Angola take on the Central African Republic at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

The home team will be looking to qualify for the first time since the 2019 edition, while CAR have never qualified for the finals. The two teams have been grouped alongside Ghana and Madagascar in Group E, from which the top two teams will automatically earn a place in the main event.

This will be the first game for both teams since March when they played out two friendly games.

Angola vs Central African Republic Head-to-Head

This will be just the third competitive meeting between the two sides. They last met in the qualifiers for the 2017 edition of the AFCON, with each side recording wins in their respective home games.

Angola form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L

Central African Republic form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Angola vs Central African Republic Team News

Angola

Pedro Goncalves has called upon a 29-man squad for the two games scheduled to take place in June. As of the latest update from the training sessions, only Ambrosini António Cabaça Salvador remains sidelined with an injury.

Players have been joining the national camp from their club commitments and Goncalves is expected to have a full-strength squad by Tuesday.

Injured: Ambrosini António Cabaça Salvador

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Central African Republic

Les Fauves have named a 25-man squad for the two qualifying fixtures. As of Monday, there are no reported injuries for the visiting side. Raoul Savoy has a fully fit squad at his disposal for the match.

Geoffrey Kondogbia has been ommitted from the squad and has not featured for the team in over a year.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Geoffrey Kondogbia

Angola vs Central African Republic Predicted XIs

Angola (4-4-2): Hugo Marques (GK); Eddie Afonso, Jonathan Buatu, Kialonda Gaspar, To Carneiro; Manuel Cafumana, Benedict Mukendi, António Muanza, Zito Luvumbo; Manuel Afonso, Helder Costa

Central African Republic (4-4-2): Cedric Zouangba (GK); Thibault Ban, Peter Guinari, Sadack Ndobé, Cyriaque Mayounga; Isaac Ngoma, Jacob Youmbi, Kenny Renaud Liki Mbiafolo, Brad Pirioua; Samuel Nlend, Severin Tatolna.

Angola vs Central African Republic Prediction

Palancas Negras have home advantage in this match, which is a huge factor at the international level. While there's not much history between the two sides, each side secured a win in their home games when they met six years ago.

CAR have struggled in the final third in their recent games and have scored five goals in their last 11 games, failing to score more than one goal in a single game in that period.

We expect their struggles to continue here and back Angola to kick off their qualifying campaign with a win.

Prediction: Angola 2-1 Central African Republic.

