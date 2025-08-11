Angola vs Congo DR Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2025

Angola and DR Congo lock horns at the Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi on Thursday at the 2024 African Nations Championship. Ranked 85th in the world, Angola are making their fifth appearance at the tournament and remain on track to reach the knockout stages yet again.

The Black Sable Antelopes were beaten 2-0 by Morocco in their opening game of the campaign before being held to a 1-1 draw by Kenya in their next.

Jo Paciencia fired them in front just seven minutes after the kick-off, but Austin Odhiambo equalized for the Championship co-hosts in the 12th minute. Against Zambia, Angola produced a late surge to fight back from 1-0 down in the 73rd minute to win 2-1.

With four points in three games, Angola are currently second in Group A and trail leaders Kenya by three points. Just one point off them is DR Congo, who recovered from their opening day loss at the hands of Kenya to beat Zambia 2-0 in their next.

Following a cagey opening stanza, Ibrahim Matobo and Malanga Mwaku netted apiece in the second half to give the Leopards a comfortable win. They are still fourth in the group and need a win to stand a chance of progressing.

Angola vs Congo DR Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 clashes between the sides in history, with Congo DR winning seven times and losing to Angola just twice.

Angola's second and last win over DR Congo came in November 2015, almost 10 years ago.

The sides last met in October 2023, when they played out a 0-0 draw in a friendly.

The Black Sable Antelopes haven't scored in their last four games against DR Congo.

DR Congo are ranked 61st in the world, while Angola are 24 places adrift of them, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Angola vs Congo DR Prediction

DR Congo boast an amazing record against Angola in recent years and showed their mettle with a nice comeback triumph on matchday two to shrug off their opening-day blues.

Now, the Leopards will be hoping to continue this momentum here, with the Black Sable Antelopes blowing hot and cold. We expect the Democratic Republic of Congo to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Angola 0-1 Congo DR

Angola vs Congo DR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DR Congo to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

