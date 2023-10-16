Angola vs Congo DR Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023

Angola and Congo DR will square off in an international friendly at the Estádio do Bonfim on Tuesday.

The Angolans are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Mozambique in a friendly last week. Both goals came after the break, with Faisal Bangal and Dala Gerson scoring in the 71st and 85th minutes respectively to share the spoils.

Congo DR, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against New Zealand in a friendly. Cedric Bakambu put them ahead in the 46th minute and they were on the brink of winning the game when Chris Wood leveled from the spot in the first minute of injury time.

The Leopards will turn their attention back to Angola as they continue preparations for the start of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November. They are scheduled to take on Mauritania and Sudan in Group B. Angola, meanwhile, will take on Cape Verde and Mauritius next month.

Angola vs Congo DR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Comgo DR have seven wins to their name, while Angola were victorious on two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2020 when DR Congo claimed a 1-0 away win in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Congo DR are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games, winning four games in this sequence.

Angola are currently ranked 117th in the world on the FIFA World Rankings, 53 places beneath Congo DR.

Congo DR's last four friendly games have produced less than three goals.

Angola vs Congo DR Prediction

Both sides successfully qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, with DR Congo qualifying as Group I winners, while Angola booked their spot as runners-up in Group E.

The focus will shift to the World Cup qualifiers next month but Angola's form of just one win in their last six games leaves room for improvement. They have also struggled historically against Congo DR, who will be looking to snap their current two-game winless run.

We are backing Sebastien Desabre's side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Angola 0-1 Congo DR

Angola vs Congo DR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Congo DR to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half