Angola vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Angola and Egypt will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Gabon last month. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Yowan scored late goals to guide the Panthers to victory.

Egypt secured maximum points with a 3-0 away victory over Libya. Ahmed El Fatouh, Mostafa Mohamed and Ramadan Sobhi all got on the scoresheet for the Pharoahs.

The win helped the seven-time African champions retain their lead at the summit. They have garnered 10 points from four matches and currently have a four-point lead at the top.

Angola sit bottom of the standings in Group F and have just three points to show for their efforts in four matches.

Angola vs Egypt Head-to-Head

Egypt are yet to lose a game against Angola. Both sides have clashed on six previous occasions and the north Africans have four wins to their name, while two matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in their first leg clash when Magdi Kafsha scored a first-half penalty to give Egypt a 1-0 home win in September.

Angola form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Egypt form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Angola vs Egypt Team News

Angola

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side ahead of Egypt's visit.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Egypt

Mohamed Salah headlines Carlos Queiroz' squad to dispute the qualifiers against Angola and Gabon.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Angola vs Egypt Predicted XI

Angola Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hugo Marques (GK); Eddie Afonso, Jonathan Buatu, Kialonda Gaspar, To Carneiro; Herenilson, Mario, Jeremie Bela, Carlinhos; Mateus Galiano, Helder Costa

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ahmed El Fatouh, Ahmed Hegazi, Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik; Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Mohamed Elneny; Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Omar Marmoush

Angola vs Egypt Prediction

Egypt need just three points from their final two matches to secure progress to the next round of the qualifiers. Despite playing their final match of the group against Gabon on home turf, the Pharoahs are likely to go all out for victory in Luanda on Friday.

On paper, the visitors have superior quality to their hosts and with Salah leading the line, we expect them to comfortably cruise to victory.

Prediction: Angola 0-2 Egypt

