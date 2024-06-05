Angola vs Eswatini Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2024

Angola host Eswatini at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Friday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both sides are looking for their first win in the campaign too.

Ranked 94th in the world, Angola have drawn both their qualifying games goalless, first to Cape Verde and then against Mauritius. With two points in the bag, the Black Antelopes are in fourth position of Group D and need a win to boost their progression hopes.

At the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, Angola reached the quarter-finals, their best finish at the tournament since 2014. Since then, however, the side failed to win either of their friendly games: a 1-0 loss to Morocco was followed by a 0-0 stalemate against the Comoros.

On the other hand, Eswatini missed the 2023 AFCON tournament this year following a poor qualifying campaign. They have certainly continued in the same vein in the World Cup qualifiers, losing to Libya and Cape Verde in their two fixtures so far.

Without a single point in the bag, the King's Shield lie rock-bottom in their group and could see their progression hopes further diminished if they fail to beat Angola this week.

Angola vs Eswatini Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 clashes between the sides in the past, with Angola winning on nine occasions over Eswatini and losing just once.

Eswatini's only ever win over Angola came in their most recent outing on August 2019, when they beat the Black Antelopes on penalties; in normal time, they remain winless in the fixture.

Eswatini have won just once from their last eight games: a 3-0 victory over Somalia in the first leg of their 2025 AFCON qualifier preliminary round.

Eswatini's Sabelo Ndzinisa has scored in both of their official games this year.

Angola have failed to score in their last three official fixtures.

Angola vs Eswatini Prediction

Angola have a good record in the fixture but their recent form doesn't hold them in good stead here. Eswatini have a good chance to pick up their second in the fixture, and a first in these qualifiers, and we can see them capitalize on it.

Prediction: Angola 0-1 Eswatini

Angola vs Eswatini Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Eswatini to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No