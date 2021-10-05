Angola vs Gabon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Gabon face Angola at the 11 de Novembro Stadium on Thursday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to avenge their earlier loss.

The Panthers were beaten 2-0 by their Central African rivals in March in Africa Cup of Nations qualification. But their situation has hardly improved since then.

They lost 2-1 to Libya in the first game of round two before Egypt held them to a 1-1 draw. With just one point in the bag, Patrice Neveu's men are third in Group F.

Angola, meanwhile, are at the bottom with zero points, having lost both their games so far.

Egypt and Libya both defeated the side 1-0 each and another setback this week would virtually end their hopes of reaching the third round.

Angola vs Gabon Head-To-Head

There have been 20 previous clashes between the sides, with Angola winning on 11 occasions.

Gabon have succeeded in this fixture only four times, including a 2-1 victory in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Angola Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Gabon Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Angola vs Gabon Team News

Angola

Head coach Pedro Goncalves has named a 28-man squad for the double-header against Gabon.

Helder Costa is the headline inclusion as the Leeds United star is set for his international debut.

Cesar Sousa, Vidinho, Adalmir Bito and goalkeeper Augusto Mualucano are also in line to earn their maiden caps.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gabon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the biggest star in Patrice Neveu's 28-man squad, with Nice midfielder Mario Lemina also summoned.

Interestingly, there are no uncapped players in the side.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Angola vs Gabon Predicted XI

Angola (4-4-2): Hugo Marques; Inacio Miguel, Jonathan Buatu, Vidinho, To Carneiro; Fredy, Mario, Estrela, Ary Papel; M'Bala Nzola, Helder Costa.

Gabon (4-4-2): Anthony Mezui; Anthony Oyono, Ndong Didier, Ecuele Manga, Johan Obiang; Gueler Kanga, Mario Lemina, Biyogho Poko, Denis Bouanga; Aaron Boupendza, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Angola vs Gabon Prediction

Angola are stuck in a rut right now and facing serious striking concerns. They've scored only twice in their last five games, with both goals coming against Gabon in March.

The Panthers will of course have revenge on their minds and this seems like the perfect opportunity for that.

If Aubameyang is serviced properly from midfield, the home team stands no chance.

Prediction: Angola 0-2 Gabon

