Angola vs Kenya Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

Kenya face off with Angola at the Moi International Sports Centre on Thursday for matchday two of the 2024 African Nations Championship. The Harambee Stars are looking to bolster their progression hopes after starting their campaign with a slender 1-0 win over DR Congo on Sunday.

Austin Odhiambo struck the only goal of the game in the added minutes of the opening stanza as the Leopards failed to claw their way back into the tie in the second half.

With three points in the bag, Kenya are currently tied with Morocco, but sit a position adrift due to inferior goal difference. It was a good start for a side that's making their African Nations Championship debut, with the East African side earning a spot only by being co-hosts of the tournament.

On the other hand, Angola lost 2-0 to Morocco in their first game at the weekend, as Imad Riahi fired in the opener before Quinito doubled their advantage with an own goal in the 81st minute.

Quarter-finalists in the 2018 edition, the Black Sable Antelopes went out in the group stages last time out, and could meet with the same fate again if they fail to get their act together.

Angola vs Kenya Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four clashes between the sides in history, with two wins for each.

Angola and Kenya last met in June 2011.

This will be the first time that Angola and Kenya meet in an international tournament; all their previous fixtures have come in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In eight games so far this year, Angola have won four times and lost twice, including Sunday's defeat to Morocco in the ongoing Championship.

Meanwhile, the Harambee Stars have won just thrice in eight outings in 2025, but have won their most recent two and remain unbeaten in their last three.

Angola vs Kenya Prediction

The Harambee Stars are on an upward spiral right now, going their last three games unbeaten, and come into the fixture determined to boost their progression hopes.

Angola had a decent year so far, even winning the COSAFA Cup in June, but weren't able to build on that momentum on Sunday in the opening game. We expect Kenya to win this match.

Prediction: Angola 0-2 Kenya

Angola vs Kenya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kenya to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

