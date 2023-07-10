Angola vs Lesotho Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12, 2023

Angola and Lesotho square off at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in the final round of Group C games in the 2023 COSAFA Cup on Wednesday (July 12).

The Black Antelopes’ hopes of progressing to the knockouts were dashed on Monday as they fell to a shock 1-0 loss against Mauritius. Before that, Angola drew 1-1 to Mozambique in their curtain-raiser on July 7. Dayo Antonio struck in the 83rd minute to cancel out Mankoka Afonso’s first-half opener.

Pedro Goncalves’ men will look to bow out of the tournament with their heads held high as they set out to pick up their first win over Lesotho since 2014.

Meanwhile, Lesotho maintained their perfect record in the COSAFA Cu with a 1-0 win over Mozambique on Monday. That followed a 2-0 win over Mauritius in last week’s group opener, courtesy of goals in either half from Neo Mokhachane and Sera Motebang.

Veselin Jelusic’s side head into the game knowing that they will book their spot in the knockouts should they avoid defeat, as they hold a three-point lead atop Group C.

Angola vs Lesotho Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last ten meetings, Angola boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Lesotho have picked up three wins in that period, while both sides played out a goalless draw in the AFCON qualifiers in October 2014.

Angola are winless in seven of their last eight games across competitions, winning twice since November.

Lesotho have won four of their last five COSAFA Cup games since 2022, with a 2-0 loss to Eswatini in July being the exception.

Angola vs Lesotho Prediction

While Angola will play for pride, Lesotho just a draw to ensure their spot in the knockouts. Expect Jelusic’s to take a cautious approach and do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Angola 1-1 Lesotho

Angola vs Lesotho Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Angola’s last six games.)

