Angola vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Angola and Libya will square off in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (September 4th). The game will be played at Estadio 11 de Novembro.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with South Africa in a friendly in July 2025. They will shift their attention back to the World Cup qualifiers, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat at home to Cape Verde. They went into the break behind due to Rocha Livramento's goal in first-half injury time. Gelson Dala equalized five minutes into the second half while Rocha completed his brace to help the visitors claim all three points.
Libya, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Cameroon in the World Cup qualifiers in March 2025. Vincent Aboubakar opened the scoring for the Indomitable Lions from the spot in the 27th minute and completed his brace in the second half after Bryan Mbeumo had made it 2-0. Ezoo El Mariamy scored a late consolation strike.
The loss left the North Africans in third spot in the group with eight points from six games. Angola are fourth on seven points.
Angola vs Libya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Both sides have one win apiece from five head-to-head games, while three games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those draws came in the most recent clash between the two sides when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.
- Four of the five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- The last four head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.
- Angola are unbeaten in their last six games (four wins).
- Libya are winless in their last eight games (five losses).
Angola vs Libya Prediction
Angola made a bright start to their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, going unbeaten in their first four games (one win). However, they have fallen off since then and are six points off the table-toppers, Cape Verde.
Libya, for their part, are one point better off but also have slim hopes of advancing to the World Cup.
Although one side could nick a win, we back the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Angola 1-1 Libya
Angola vs Libya Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals