Angola vs Libya prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Angola invite Libya to Estádio 11 de Novembro for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying second round fixture on Tuesday.

Libya got off to a winning start in their qualifying campaign as they came back from behind against Gabon to record a 2-1 home win. Angola suffered a 1-0 loss against Egypt, conceding a fifth-minute penalty in their trip to Cairo.

Libya have never qualified for the World Cup finals while Angola will be hoping to make it into the group stage for the first time since 2006.

Angola vs Libya Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Angola and Libya to date. Both matches were part of the qualification campaign for the 2002 World Cup. Angola have one win to their name while the other game ended in a draw.

The two sides last squared off at Tripoli International Stadium in 2001, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Angola form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-D

Libya form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Angola vs Libya Team News

Angola

Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro are the two players missing from the Angola squad for the home game. Cavaleiro did not make the trip after not being released by Fulham, as Angola is on the UK's red list of COVID-19 affected countries.

Costa has just completed a loan move to Valencia and is currently training with his new club.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Helder Costa, Ivan Cavaleiro

Libya

Javier Clemente and his men will be flown by a presidential plane to Talatona for this game. There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the Mediterranean Knights.

تبقى يومان على مواجهة أنجولا 🇱🇾🇦🇴🔝💪

Two days remain before the Angola match. The pace of preparations is rising in yesterday evening's training.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angola vs Libya Predicted XI

Angola Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hugo Marques; Jonathan Buatu, Nurio Fortuna, Anderson Lucoqui, Bastos; Herenilson do Calmo, Fredy, Estrela, Show; Fabio Abreu, Gelson Dala

Libya Predicted XI (4-3-3): Muhammad Nashnoush; Sanad Al Ouarfali, Tahir Bin Amir, Ahmed Kamal El Trbi, Ali Salama; Muaid Ellafi, Ali Musrati, Mohammed Salih Ali; Hamdou Elhouni, Mohamed Zubya, Muad Eisay

Angola vs Libya Prediction

Angola and Libya have just one win to their names in 2021, and this match provides both sides with an opportunity to change that.

Angola have home advantage for the game but Libya were very impressive in their fixture against Gabon and should be able to record another narrow victory.

Prediction: Angola 0-1 Libya.

