Angola vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023 

Angola will welcome Madagascar to Estadio Nacional Da Tundavala for their final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts have not been in action since dispatching Lesotho with a comeback 4-2 win in the COSAFA Cup in July. Four different men got on the scoresheet to guide the Palancas Negras to victory.

Madagascar, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw on home turf against Ghana in an AFCON qualifier in June.

The stalemate left the Barea rooted to the bottom of Group E, having garnered just two points from five games. They have been eliminated from the running for qualification to the AFCON. Madagascar sit in second spot on eight points, one point behind table-toppers Ghana and one point ahead of third-placed Central Africa Republic.

Angola vs Madagascar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have faced each other on eight occasions in the past. They each have two wins apiece, while four games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2022 when they could not be separated in a goalless draw in the reverse qualifier.

All eight head-to-head games produced less than three goals.

Four of Angola's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Madagascar's last seven games, including each of the last five, have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Madagascar have scored just one goal in their five 2023 AFCON qualifying games.

Angola vs Madagascar Prediction

Angola have one foot in the 2024 AFCON but have just one final hurdle to cross. A win here would see the Angolans automatically book their spot in Ivory Coast, although a loss or defeat could still see them qualify if Ghana defeats the Central African Republic.

Madagascar have nothing but pride left to play for and will want to bow out of the qualifiers by registering their first win.

Games between the two sides tend to be cagey affairs and we are backing this trend to continue in a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Angola 1-0 Madagascar

Angola vs Madagascar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Angola to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Madagascar's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (All eight head-to-head games produced less than three goals)