Angola vs Mauritius Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2025

Angola take on Mauritius on Tuesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, aiming to keep their slim progression hopes alive. With seven points from as many games, the Black Sable Antelopes are in fourth position in Group D.

As things stand, they cannot qualify for next year's showpiece directly, but can still achieve second place and move into the next round.

But even that doesn't seem easy right now, with second-placed Cameroon currently eight points clear and a victory in their next qualifier will see them through. Moreover, Angola have won just once in their campaign so far, a narrow 1-0 victory over Eswatini on matchday three.

Last week, Pedro Gonçalves' side suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Libya, which dealt their progression hopes a fresh blow, and probably one that ends their World Cup dream as Cameroon are on fire right now.

Mauritius have already been eliminated from the race after picking up just five points from seven games and one win in the bag. Interestingly, their only qualifier victory also came against Eswatini (2-1).

The island side's fate was sealed last week when Cape Verde beat them 2-0, as Jovane Cabral and Edilson Diney netted apiece to down Mauritius, who now cannot mathematically catch the top two.

Angola vs Mauritius Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 clashes between the sides in the past, with Angola winning eight times over Mauritius and losing just three times.

The Black Sable Antelopes have failed to score in their last two clashes with Mauritius.

Angola and Mauritius have drawn just twice in history: 1-1 in April 1999 and 0-0 in November 2023 (both coming in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers).

Angola are ranked 85th in the world, while Mauritius are in 177th position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

In six games this year, Mauritius have failed to win even once.

Angola vs Mauritius Prediction

Angola have a fighting chance and may go for it, despite how slim it appears. With Mauritius already down and out, the island side will be huffing and puffing for a point.

The Black Sable Antelopes should claim all three points here.

Prediction: Angola 2-1 Mauritius

Angola vs Mauritius Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Angola to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

