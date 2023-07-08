Angola vs Mauritius Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10th 2023

Angola will host Mauritius at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2023 COSAFA Cup campaign.

The home side had mixed results in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before the commencement of the COSAFA Cup and had to settle for a draw on the opening day. They played out a 1-1 draw against Mozambique, with Mankoka Afonso scoring an early opener before their opponents drew level seven minutes from time.

Angola sit second in their group with one point picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally next week.

Mauritius played out a series of friendlies before they kicked off their sub-continental campaign and performed well in the preparatory outings, picking up wins over Pakistan and Kenya. They were, however, beaten 2-0 by Lesotho in their group opener on Friday, conceding a goal in either half.

Les Dodos sit rock-bottom in Group C with zero points and will be targeting victory here.

Angola vs Mauritius Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between the two nations. Angola have won eight of those games while Mauritius have won just twice. There has been just one draw between the two teams.

Angola have won their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

Mauritius have kept just two clean sheets in their 11 games in this fixture.

Les Dodos were one of three teams in the COSAFA Cup to fail to score any goals in their group opener.

The Black Antelopes are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Angola were ranked 114th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 66 places above their midweek opponents.

Angola vs Mauritius Prediction

Angola are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have a good record in this fixture and will be looking to extend their winning streak against the Mauritians on Monday.

Mauritius have lost two of their last three games and have won just twice since May 2018. Their opponents are in much better form ahead of Monday's clash and should win here.

Prediction: Angola 2-0 Mauritius

Angola vs Mauritius Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Angola

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)

