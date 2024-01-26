Angola vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th January 2024

Angola will take on Namibia at Stade de la Paix in the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.

Both teams will open the round of 16 stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. Angola surprisingly emerged as Group D leaders with seven points while top favourites Algeria fell by the way side, unable to make it beyond the group stage. Burkina Faso and Mauritania also qualified.

Palancas Negras will be looking to extend their supremacy over Namibia, even though their last meeting dates to November 2015. Neither side have won the competition in the past but optimism seems boundless for the underdog teams following their impressive showing so far in this edition.

Namibia are reaching the round of 16 for the first time. They pulled off a shock 1-0 win over 2004 winners Tunisia in their opening game in Group E to make their intentions clear.

However, a 4-0 crushing at the hands of familiar foes South Africa threw Namibia’s campaign in doubts. Nevertheless, a draw against Mali in their third game sealed qualification.

Brave Warriors will certainly forge ahead with courage and conviction in the hope snatching another historic qualification – this time to the quarterfinals. They have met Angola once back in1998, with the clash ending in a 3-3 draw.

Angola vs Namibia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Angola have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five clashes with Namibia in all competitions.

Angola boast nine participations in the Africa Cup of Nations as opposed to four for Namibia.

Angola’s best Afcon record remains two quarterfinals while Namibia’s is a round of 16 berth.

Namibia have never won against Angola, but have recorded six draws in their 12 clashes so far.

Angola have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches while Namibia have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Angola – W-W-D-D-D, Namibia – D-L-W-D-W.

Angola vs Namibia Prediction

Gelson Dala and Mabululu have been Angola’s most impressive performers, scoring two goals each. Both players will hope to deliver once more to help Palancas Negras reach their third Afcon quarterfinals.

Namibia have managed just one goal so far in the competition. – not enough for an ambitious team. They need to score more. Mamelodi Sundowns star Peter Shalulile is yet to open his account – time is now.

Angola come in as the favourites based on form and we expect them to win here.

Prediction: Angola 2-1 Namibia

Angola vs Namibia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Angola

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Angola to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Namibia to score - Yes