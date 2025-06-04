Angola vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2025 

Angola will face off against Namibia at Free State Toyota Stadium in the COSAFA Cup on Thursday. Both teams are former winners and will be eying nothing short of the ultimate prize in this edition.

Ad

Angola vs Namibia Preview

Angola will enter the competition on the back of an 87th place FIFA ranking – the third highest among the 14 participants. Angola are the team to beat in this edition, being the defending champions. They won the COSAFA Cup for the fourth time last year after crushing Namibia 5-0 in the final.

Palancas Negras are returning to action following their 2-1 home defeat to Cape Verde in the World Cup qualifiers in March of this year. It was their third outing without a win, with only one victory in their last five matches. Angola are yet to lose against Namibia in their half a dozen clashes so far.

Ad

Trending

Namibia are currently ranked 108th by FIFA – the seventh placed among the 14 teams competing at the 2025 COSAFA Cup. They will be looking to replicate their brilliant campaign of the previous edition, despite their collapse in the final. They boast title credentials as well, as former winners of the competition in the 2025 edition.

The Namibian Warriors' best record against Angola so far has been four draws. They have come close to breaking the jinx several times but it remains elusive. However, Namibia have not been impressive both at home and on the road. They have won only two times and lost five times in their last 10 matches.

Ad

Angola vs Namibia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Angola have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches against Namibia in all competitions.

Angola have scored eight goals and conceded none against Namibia in their last five clashes.

Angola have won five times, drawn twice and lost twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Namibia have scored five goals and conceded two in their last five matches.

Angola have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Namibia have won once, drawn thrice and lost once. Form Guide: Angola – L-D-L-W-D, Namibia – D-W-D-D-L.

Ad

Angola vs Namibia Prediction

Both teams are set to meet for the first time since their clash in the final of the previous edition. Angola will take confidence from their showing.

Namibia will need to show they did not reach the previous final by luck and that they are a team to be reckoned with once more.

Angola are the favorites based on form and experience.

Prediction: Angola 3-1 Namibia

Ad

Angola vs Namibia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Angola to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Angola to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Namibia to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More