Angola vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2025 

Angola will face off against Namibia at Free State Toyota Stadium in the COSAFA Cup on Thursday. Both teams are former winners and will be eying nothing short of the ultimate prize in this edition.
Angola vs Namibia Preview
Angola will enter the competition on the back of an 87th place FIFA ranking – the third highest among the 14 participants. Angola are the team to beat in this edition, being the defending champions. They won the COSAFA Cup for the fourth time last year after crushing Namibia 5-0 in the final.
Palancas Negras are returning to action following their 2-1 home defeat to Cape Verde in the World Cup qualifiers in March of this year. It was their third outing without a win, with only one victory in their last five matches. Angola are yet to lose against Namibia in their half a dozen clashes so far.
Namibia are currently ranked 108th by FIFA – the seventh placed among the 14 teams competing at the 2025 COSAFA Cup. They will be looking to replicate their brilliant campaign of the previous edition, despite their collapse in the final. They boast title credentials as well, as former winners of the competition in the 2025 edition.
The Namibian Warriors' best record against Angola so far has been four draws. They have come close to breaking the jinx several times but it remains elusive. However, Namibia have not been impressive both at home and on the road. They have won only two times and lost five times in their last 10 matches.
Angola vs Namibia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Angola have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches against Namibia in all competitions.
- Angola have scored eight goals and conceded none against Namibia in their last five clashes.
- Angola have won five times, drawn twice and lost twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.
- Namibia have scored five goals and conceded two in their last five matches.
- Angola have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches, while Namibia have won once, drawn thrice and lost once. Form Guide: Angola – L-D-L-W-D, Namibia – D-W-D-D-L.
Angola vs Namibia Prediction
Both teams are set to meet for the first time since their clash in the final of the previous edition. Angola will take confidence from their showing.
Namibia will need to show they did not reach the previous final by luck and that they are a team to be reckoned with once more.
Angola are the favorites based on form and experience.
Prediction: Angola 3-1 Namibia
Angola vs Namibia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Angola to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Angola to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Namibia to score - Yes