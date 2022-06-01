Anguilla vs Dominica prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Nations League 22-23

Anguilla will host Dominica at Raymond Guishard Stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday.

Anguilla will be playing in League C of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League, which happens to be the lowest division in the competition. They were neither promoted nor relegated in the 2019-20 edition.

With a score of 210 currently, Anguilla are one of the lowest teams in the FIFA rankings. However, their opponents, Dominica, are also ranked low with a score of 184. Anguilla will look to improve on their record from the previous tournament.

Dominica did not fare well in the 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League. They were relegated from League B and will be playing in League C this year. With the CONCACAF Nations League also serving as qualification for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, ambitious teams will be motivated to put in the required effort.

Like Anguilla, Dominica have never participated in the continental flagship competition. Their trip to The Valley will give an idea of how prepared they are this time to make history.

Both teams are amongst the minnows of the region. The CONCACAF Nations League is an avenue for them to fight for their place and recognition if they really want to be reckoned with.

Anguilla vs Dominica Head-to-Head

Their only clash on record was a World Cup CONCACAF qualification match played in June 2021. Dominica came out on top with a 3-0 victory. The winners hosted the meeting on that occasion, but this time they will be on the road.

Anguilla form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Dominica form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Anguilla vs Dominica Team News

Anguilla

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions for Anguilla.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Dominica

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Anguilla vs Dominica Predicted Xls

Anguilla (4-4-2 ): Jelanie Lawrence (GK), Shemari Bryan, Asharn Hodge, Tafari Smith, Luke Paris, Brian-Paul Tesselaar, Jarvis Jones, Stephan Fiedtkou, Steve Austin, Javille Brooks, Calvin Morgan

Dominica (4-3-3 ): Glenson Prince (GK), Erskim Williams, Malcolm Joseph, Donan Jervier, Anfernee Frederick, Triston Sandy, Marcelus Bonney, Euclid Bertrand, Julian Wade, Travist Joseph, Audel Laville

Anguilla vs Dominica Prediction

Comparatively, Dominica have proved to be the stronger side. Although their 2019-20 CONCACAF Nations League campaign was below par, the team have maintained constant progress. They will hope to succeed in The Valley, where many other teams have picked up wins in the recent past. However, Anguilla, also a football-loving nation, will be buoyed by local supporters who do not want to suffer yet another setback in their backyard.

Dominica are favored to win but the meeting could be dragged into a stalemate, depending on the level of determination of the hosts.

Prediction: Anguilla 0-1 Dominica

