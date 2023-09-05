Anguilla vs Saint Martin Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2023

Anguilla and Saint Martin will kickstart their CONCACAF Nations League campaign when they square off on Thursday.

Both nations have been placed in Group A of League C alongside Bonaire.

Anguilla have not been in action since falling to a 2-1 defeat against St. Lucia in the Nations League in March. Angus Remy and Gregson President scored first-half goals, while Lamar Carpenter halved the deficit with 14 minutes to go. The defeat saw the Anguillans finish second in Group C of League C in the Nations League last season.

Saint Martin, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat to Saint Kitts and Nevis in their last game in March. Tiquanny Williams, Romaine Sawyers and Harry Panayiotou all found the back of the net to inspire the win and condemn St. Martin to the bottom spot in Group B of League C.

Anguilla vs Saint Martin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on five occasions in the past. Anguilla have three wins to their name, Saint Martin were victorious once, while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

That draw came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 stalemate in a friendly in March 2023.

Four of the five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Saint Martin are winless in their last six games, winning three games and drawing three games each.

Three of Anguilla's last four games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Anguilla have never won a game in the Nations League, losing five and drawing three of their eight Nations League games.

Anguilla are currently the second-lowest-ranked team in the world according to the FIFA World Rankings (207th)

Anguilla vs Saint Martin Prediction

Anguilla will try to create history by winning their first game in the CONCACAF Nations League.

However, they have a good historical record against Saint Martin. A win for either side would put them in the driving seat for promotion to League B and both sides will go all out for maximum points.

We are backing Saint Martin to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Anguilla 1-2 Saint Martin

Anguilla vs Saint Martin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Saint Martin to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Three of Anguilla's last four games have witnessed goals at both ends)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the five head-to-head games have produced at least three goals)