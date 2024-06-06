Anguilla vs Suriname prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Anguilla and Suriname will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday. The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Saint Martin in a friendly last month.

They will turn their focus back to the qualifiers where their last game saw them claim a penalty shootout victory over Turks and Caicos Islands in the first round of the qualifiers. A goalless home draw in the first leg was followed by a 1-1 stalemate in the second, prompting penalties. Anguilla subsequently triumphed with a 4-3 victory to book their spot at this stage.

Suriname, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with a 4-1 home win in their opening game of the qualifiers. They went behind to Oalex Anderson's 31st-minute strike but goals from Sheraldo Becker, Jeredy Hiterman, Justin Londwijk and Jason Montnor helped A-Selektie turn the game around.

The victory saw them climb to the summit of Group F after one game. This will be Anguilla's first game of the qualifiers.

Anguilla vs Suriname Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Anguilla form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Suriname form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Anguilla vs Suriname Team News

Anguilla

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Suriname

Coach Stanley Menzo called up 23 players to dispute this month's qualifiers.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Anguilla vs Suriname Predicted XI

Anguilla Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jelanie Lawrence (GK); Kion Lee, Lake Bryan, Alexander Fleming, Luke Paris, Kayne Connor; Gemain Hughes, Kian Duncan, Delani Francis; Kyle Lake-Bryan, Lamar Carpenter

Suriname Predicted XI (4-4-2): Warner Hahn (GK); Dion Malone, Myenty Abena, Shaquille Pinas, Ridgeciano Haps; Sergino Eduard, Jamilhio Rigters, Kenneth Paal, Justin Lonwijk; Sheraldo Becker, Jeredy Hilterman

Anguilla vs Suriname Prediction

Anguilla are one of the lowest-ranked sides in the world and come into this game as outsiders despite being the home side. They have not won any of their last 12 games in regulation time (six losses).

Suriname, for their part, overcame an early scare to claim a comfortable victory in their opening game of the qualifiers. The comprehensive win over Saint Vincent put them in an early prime position to secure a top two spot in the group and advance to the next stage of the qualifiers.

The visitors are firm favorites in the game and we are backing them to claim maximum points with a routine victory.

Prediction: Anguilla 0-2 Suriname